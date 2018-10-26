This bride jumped off of a trampoline and into a lake in her wedding dress straight after her reception

caption Bride Alex Bigler jumped into a lake right after her wedding reception. source Cedar Lakes Estate/ Instagram

This bride took a giant leap of faith on her wedding day – and we’re not talking about her nuptials.

Immediately after her reception back in September, bride Alex Bigler decided to jump into a lake while still wearing her Sachin + Babi wedding gown. Bigler’s new husband, Alex Schiller, even gave her the big push.

Bigler rested at the front of the “blob” – a giant inflatable that floats on water – while Schiller cannonballed onto the back, catapulting his bride into the air and right into the water.

The incredible incident was caught on camera.

“She’s not like a regular bride, she’s a cool bride. She blobs in her wedding dress in lieu of brunch,” Cedar Lakes Estate – the wedding venue in the Hudson Valley – wrote in an Instagram post.

Bigler told “Good Morning America” that jumping into the lake wasn’t the only quirky thing she did during her wedding weekend. She also pranked Schiller by wearing a fish hat and pajamas instead of her wedding dress when they were having their “first look.”

“After the most amazing weekend ever, blobbing on Sunday was a no-brainer. Literally launching our way into married life,” Bigler told “GMA.” “I thought flying through the air was the only real way to show off my Sachin + Babi dress (which not only looked awesome but acted as a parachute of sorts!) Just kidding.”

INSIDER could not immediately reach the bride or groom for comment.

