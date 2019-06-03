A bride’s future sister-in-law asked her to move her wedding date with just 3 months’ notice because she had already paid for a conference

caption Would you move the date of your big day just because your sister-in-law had a conference? source Neustockimages / Getty

A bride’s future sister-in-law texted her three months before her wedding to ask if she could change the date because she had to attend a conference the same weekend.

In a screenshot seen by INSIDER, the sister-in-law wrote: “I hate to ask you this (I really really do!) but is there any way at all you can move the weekend of the wedding?”

The bride told INSIDER she was taken aback when she received the message, as the pair had always got along.

She shared her story in a wedding-shaming Facebook group. The post has since received over 1,000 comments and reactions from Facebook users, many of whom expressed outrage at the sister-in-law.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

A bride-to-be from Georgia used Facebook to complain after her sister-in-law texted her asking if she could change the date of her wedding three months beforehand.

The 25-year-old woman, who chose to remain anonymous when she spoke with INSIDER, posted a screenshot of the conversation in a wedding-shaming Facebook group.

The text from the sister-in-law, 35, read: “I hate to ask you this (I really really do!) but is there any way at all you can move the weekend of the wedding? I know it’s a long shot but I am so stuck.”

She went on to say she had a conference that weekend and would “lose a lot of money” if she backed out.

“I have girls depending on me to room and drive down with,” she wrote. “I don’t want to miss your wedding either. I just don’t know what to do.”

caption A sister-in-law texted a bride to ask her to change the date of her wedding. source Supplied

The bride told INSIDER she was taken aback when she received the message, as the pair had always got along.

She replied: “I only get one week of vacation for work a year and it’s already been booked for the week of the current wedding date.”

She added that plans throughout the week of the wedding couldn’t be rescheduled and that the couple had already planned their honeymoon.

“We just don’t really have the ability to reschedule,” she said.

The sister-in-law replied: “I totally understand. Sorry to ask but I had to try.”

On Facebook, the bride said: “My wedding is in 88 days. I have proof I texted her the wedding date on January 9th (before she paid for this conference).”

She added that her sister-in-law wouldn’t have to travel for the wedding, which is outside of Georgia but in the same state where the sister-in-law lives.

“The venue is 11 minutes from her house,” she said. “But it is in a different state for me.”

Read more: Couples across the US are hiring donkeys called ‘beer burros’ to serve drinks at their weddings

The post received over 1,000 comments and reactions from Facebook users, many of whom expressed outrage at the sister-in-law.

“Of course, if you can Venmo me $10,000 to rebook everything and go through the huge hassle of changing everything,” one person wrote.

Another added: “Has she ever in all her life planned a wedding?! … Tell her sure you’ll change your whole OUT OF STATE WEDDING to fit into her very busy schedule. The audacity is astounding! I’m dying to know what her brother had to say!”

The bride told INSIDER that she’d been with her 30-year-old fiancé for 3 1/2 years and that he and his sister had always had a “typical brother-sister relationship with some bickering.” She said his sister had even helped her with some of the initial wedding plans.

“I told her on January 8 of this year the date for the wedding that is in August,” she said. “She agreed to it and began helping me secure a venue among other things.”

Then at the beginning of May, the sister-in-law had her mom call her brother to tell him that she had to go to a conference that weekend, the bride said.

“He told his mom his sister had to make a choice and that was that,” she said. “That is when she decided to text me what she did. And so far no one has spoken since.”

She added that her fiancé had agreed to “pick up the slack” and take over any conversations that come up with her sister-in-law.

“It’s been a wild ride with her,” she said.