A bride fulfilled her late grandmother’s wish to be at her wedding by surprising her with an emotional dress reveal

caption Tara Foley and her late grandmother, Stasia. source Courtesy of Red Door Photography

When Tara Foley found out her 102-year-old grandma was in hospice and would be unable to attend her wedding, the then bride-to-be surprised her with a wedding dress reveal.

It ended up being the last time the two would see each other, as Foley’s late grandmother, Stasia, passed away 27 days after the special photoshoot.

Six months later, on her wedding day in June, Foley shared the meaningful photos with her family.

“I wanted my Nana to be there on my wedding, so this my way of having her be part of it,” Foley told Insider.

With her unaltered white gown in tow, Foley flew from her home in Austin, Texas, to her grandmother’s care facility in Florida. Foley arranged a photographer to capture the surprise.

“We knew what [Tara] was going to do, but to see it in person was really special,” said Michelle Weaver of Red Door Photography, who was behind the lens that day.

Foley waited until the day of her wedding to share the special photos with her family.

“That was my way of having [my grandmother] there on my wedding day,” she told Insider.

Keep reading to see the emotional, heartwarming photos of the then-bride-to-be and her late grandmother.

Tara Foley was always fascinated by the life of her grandmother, Stasia, who lived to be almost 103 years old.

caption Tara Foley and her late grandmother, Stasia. source Courtesy of Red Door Photography and MW Makeup Artistry

Foley said that at the end of 2018, she began working on a video documenting the life of her Nana, who was 102 at the time.

“I put together a video of her life, asked her questions, and will have it to share with my future children,” she told Insider. “I wanted to document that and share it with my future children to keep our family history alive.”

So when Foley found out Stasia wouldn’t be able to travel to her June wedding, the then bride-to-be planned a surprise photoshoot and wedding dress reveal.

caption Tara Foley and her late grandmother, Stasia. source Courtesy of Red Door Photography and MW Makeup Artistry

With her unaltered white gown in tow, Foley flew from her home in Austin, Texas, to her grandmother’s care facility in Florida without telling her friends or family what she was doing. Foley arranged a photographer to capture the surprise.

At the time, the bride-to-be made her grandmother promise not to tell any friends or family about the secret photoshoot.

caption Tara Foley and her late grandmother, Stasia. source Courtesy of Red Door Photography and MW Makeup Artistry

Foley said her grandmother’s response was: “If anyone asks, I’ll tell them we went dancing.”

“When I said goodbye to her that night, I think we both knew it would be the last time we would see each other,” Foley wrote on Facebook.

caption Tara Foley and her late grandmother, Stasia. source Courtesy of Red Door Photography and MW Makeup Artistry

“She grabbed my cheeks with her hands, looked me straight in the eye and said ‘I love you very much,” Foley wrote in her Facebook post, which has received thousands of shares and reactions.

About a month after the photoshoot, Foley’s grandmother passed away.

caption Tara Foley and her late grandmother, Stasia. source Courtesy of Red Door Photography and MW Makeup Artistry

“[My grandmother’s] smile and her laugh are forever etched in my mind, and the love between us will live in my heart,” Foley wrote on Facebook about her special moment with her late grandmother.

On the day of her wedding in June, Foley showed the meaningful photos to her family.

caption Tara Foley and her late grandmother, Stasia. source Courtesy of Red Door Photography and MW Makeup Artistry

“That was my way of having [my grandmother] there on my wedding day,” Foley said.

At first, the bride’s dad thought she had Photoshopped her late grandmother into the pictures.

caption Tara Foley and her late grandmother, Stasia. source Courtesy of Red Door Photography and MW Makeup Artistry

“I had to explain, ‘No, I flew there and did this whole shoot with her,'” Foley said. “It was very special to everybody. I just thought it would be such a perfect moment to share the photos with my family. It was.”

Beyond serving as an incredible memory of her late grandmother, Foley said she hopes her photos are a reminder to cherish loved ones.

caption Tara Foley and her late grandmother, Stasia. source Courtesy of Red Door Photography and MW Makeup Artistry

“People shouldn’t hold back on cherishing your loved ones and expressing your love. Don’t be afraid to show it and say it,” Foley said.

“The things that seem to stress brides out will not even be a thought years down the road, but remembering to honor loved ones here with us or in spirit will be a memory to cherish forever,” Foley said.

caption Tara Foley and her late grandmother, Stasia. source Courtesy of Red Door Photography and MW Makeup Artistry

“When I look back on my wedding day years from now, I might forget the little things, but I’m never going to forget the feeling I personally got when I was able to share with my family these photos,” Foley said.