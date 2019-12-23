A ‘Toy Story’ megafan bride walked down the aisle in heels featuring Woody and Buzz

caption Lindsay Ashton’s “Toy Story” wedding shoes. source S Arnold Photography

A bride wore “Toy Story”-inspired heels to her wedding, and they were featured in a local news story about her and husband John’s big day.

Lindsay Ashton, from Lancashire, UK, told Insider that she is a huge fan of the films and wanted to incorporate that into her wedding to now-husband John.

She bought the heels from Ebay for £119.99 ($155).

Sadly, however, they were “not at all comfortable,” and Ashton said she only managed to wear them for an hour and a half.

A bride decided to break with tradition and wear “Toy Story”-inspired heels to her wedding.

Lindsay Ashton, 28, married her now-husband John, 38, in Lancashire, England, in July 2019 – but she was featured in a local news story after she decided to include one of her other main loves into the big day: “Toy Story.”

“It’s just a brilliant film with feel-good emotions every time you watch it with the characters’ friendships,” Ashton told Insider.

caption The movie-inspired heels were “not at all comfortable enough to wear all day.” source S Arnold Photography

Not only does she love “Toy Story,” but she also “didn’t like the thought of plain wedding shoes.”

“I don’t like to follow fashion as such, I like unique clothing and feeling comfy with my own choices,” the bride said.

So when she saw the shoes, they seemed like the perfect fit in more ways than one.

“I saw them and John said to me ‘Yes, buy them! They’re definitely you, and they’ll look amazing as your wedding shoes.’ So I bought them!”

caption Lindsay and John on their wedding day. source S Arnold Photography

Lindsay purchased the shoes, by Irregular Choice, brand new for £119.99 ($155) from Ebay.

Unfortunately, as with most pairs of high heels, the shoes didn’t feel as awesome as they looked. Lindsay said they were “not at all comfortable enough to wear all day” and she only managed to wear them for an hour and a half until the main photos were taken after the ceremony.

This is despite the fact that she tried to wear them in for weeks in the run-up to the big day.

“They are a strange position that is not natural for your feet to be in for long periods of time,” Lindsay said. “I also had to put a grip sticker on each shoe as the soles are like a vinyl photo print, one says Andy and one is a photo of Buzz which is really shiny and slippery to walk in.”

caption Lindsay tried to wear the shoes in for weeks before the wedding. source S Arnold Photography

Despite the foot pain, Lindsay’s love of “Toy Story” – and Buzz Lightyear in particular – remains as strong as ever.

“I am a huge fan of Buzz Lightyear,” she said. “I have a Buzz sketch tattoo on my leg which I love more every single day.

“I am planning on having a Rex tattoo on the other leg for my one-year-old daughter who loves dinosaurs, and I brought my daughter home from the hospital when she was born in a Buzz outfit too!”

Lindsay may not be rushing to wear her bridal shoes again any time soon, but she says they’ll be displayed in pride of place on a shelf for all her “Toy Story” memorabilia.

