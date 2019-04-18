A bride got mad at her bridesmaid for chopping her hair into a pixie cut without asking permission — here’s what wedding planners think they should have done

caption A Reddit thread about a bridesmaid’s haircut is going viral. source Universal Pictures and SunCity/Shutterstock

A Reddit post about a bridesmaid chopping off 3 feet of hair before the wedding is going viral.

The bridesmaid said the bride, who is also her sister-in-law, was initially upset that she didn’t ask her beforehand.

Victoria Lartey-Williams, a wedding planner, said communication between brides and bridesmaids is key, while the team at Anticipation Events said that running changes by the bride is unnecessary.

The bridesmaid told INSIDER that she and the bride are now “perfectly fine.”

A Reddit thread about a bridesmaid’s decision to get a pixie cut before the wedding is sparking some interesting discussion about wedding etiquette.

In the post, a Reddit user by the name of SnorlaxToWigglytuff writes about a predicament that she said happened in the lead-up to her sister-in-law’s wedding.

The poster, who said she was a bridesmaid in the wedding, decided to cut her hair into a short pixie cut without telling the bride

caption The bridesmaid says she got a short haircut before the wedding. source t.max / Shutterstock

The bridesmaid said she had chopped off about three feet of her hair, which she donated to a charity organization called Wigs for Kids that makes free wigs for children with cancer and alopecia.

When she posted a photo of her newly cut hair on Instagram, the bridesmaid said the bride reached out with a disapproving text.

“I later get a text from her saying I should have asked before I cut all that hair off as she doesn’t think it’ll match her extremely feminine designs/decorations,” the bridesmaid wrote in the Reddit post. “I’m in her wedding party and now will stand out from her and the other girls (they all have long hair too), and [she] wishes I had waited just a month to cut it.”

The bridesmaid told INSIDER that she received tons of support when she initially published the post

caption The bride turned to Reddit for advice. source Roman Kosolapov/Shutterstock

“Most people were on my side definitely,” the bridesmaid, who did not reveal her name, told INSIDER. “I actually only had two people tell me I was the a——.”

She then updated the post to say that she and her sister-in-law eventually met up for dinner, and said the bride confessed that she was simply having a bad day after her caterer unexpectedly canceled six weeks before the wedding.

“We met up and she explained how her day went, apologized, and told me she loved the haircut and she has no qualms about it and actually admires that I cut off so much to donate to others,” the bridesmaid told us.

“I apologized for catching her off guard and adding stress to her day at the moment,” she said.

According to wedding planner and owner of Victorious Events NYC, Victoria Lartey-Williams, communication is key in situations like this

“Although I don’t believe that a bridesmaid needs to ask permission before altering their own appearance, I do think that as a courtesy they should have a conversation with the bride before doing so,” Lartey-Williams told INSIDER.

She also says the bride should make expectations clear as soon as possible since “uniformity is key” for many outfits and hairstyles.

“Brides should also let their bridesmaids know well in advance if they have a certain hairstyle in mind,” Lartey-Williams said. ” It’s all about managing expectations.”

Overall, Lartey-Williams thinks situations like this one should be easy to resolve if the relationship is strong.

“But in the grand scheme of things, if you have a really close relationship then a haircut won’t matter to the bride and the bridesmaid won’t mind waiting to change her look until after the wedding day,” she said. “Communication is key!”

The team at Anticipation Events thinks running changes by the bride is unnecessary

“No, you absolutely don’t have to run anything about your personal appearance by the couple if you are a member of a wedding party,” a representative for the event-planning company told INSIDER. “If you are asking friends/family to be a part of your wedding party you cannot expect that their lives/haircuts will not go on in the meantime.”

The team also think it’s important to remember the role bridesmaids are meant to serve in a wedding.

“Remember the point of a wedding party is asking people who have had the greatest impact in your life thus far to stand by your side on a really big day,” the representative told us. “If you find yourself choosing bridesmaids who will match your wedding, it might be time to hit pause and step back for a minute.”

The bridesmaid told INSIDER that she and the bride are ‘perfectly fine’ after talking it out

caption “We’re still sisters at the end of the day.” source Universal Pictures

She wants people to know that though she and her sister-in-law had a brief moment of miscommunication, she’s not quite the bridezilla some might perceive her to be.

“I think a lot of people got the idea that she was a picky freak,” she told us. “But I have to defend her and say she isn’t that type of person.”

The bridesmaid said that she’s currently helping the bride look for a new caterer to help ease any pre-wedding stress.

“We’re still sisters at the end of the day and love each other very much,” she said. “I can’t wait to stand by her for their big day next month and she can’t wait to stand by me for mine next year.”

Read the full original thread on Reddit, and learn more about Wigs for Kids here.