32 photos that show how bridesmaid dresses have changed over the years

- source
- Charles ‘Teenie’ Harris/Carnegie Museum of Art/Getty Images, Little Car Photography/Fortitude Press/Barcroft Media via Getty Images
- Ornate bridesmaid dresses with ruffles, collars, and puffy sleeves have gone in and out of vogue.
- Patterned dresses dominated the 1970s, and bohemian off-the-shoulder dresses were big in the 1980s.
- These days, bridesmaid outfits don’t all have to be the same color or style, or even be dresses at all.
- Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.
Just as wedding dress styles have changed over the years, different bridesmaid gowns have gone in and out of vogue.
From ornate dresses with ruffles, collars, and puffy sleeves to sleek, pastel-colored pieces, here are 32 photos that show how bridesmaid dresses have evolved.
1853
- source
- Chicago History Museum/Getty Images
Corsets that smoothed hips, narrowed waists, and enhanced bustlines were popular in the Victorian era.
Bridesmaid and flower girl dresses from 1853 on display at the Chicago History Museum were made of silk taffeta and lace and feature fringe on the sleeves and neckline.
1885
- source
- Topical Press Agency/Getty Images
In 1885, Princess Beatrice (Queen Victoria’s youngest daughter) and Prince Henry of Battenberg posed with their bridesmaids, who were wearing short, ruffled dresses.
1893
- source
- Popperfoto/Getty Images
King George V, then the Duke of York, married Mary of Teck in 1893. Their bridesmaids’ dresses featured puffy sleeves and long skirts.
1910
- source
- W. G. Phillips/Phillips/Getty Images
At the Drexal wedding in 1910, bridesmaids resembled the bride themselves with veils, bouquets, and plain white dresses.
1917
- source
- Topical Press Agency/Getty Images
In the 1910s, tightly-constricted corset waistlines began fading out of style in favor of loose dresses.
Lord Edward Stanley, the Earl of Derby, and Sibyl Cadogan married in 1917. Their bridesmaids wore floaty tea-length dresses cinched at the waist.
1920
- source
- Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Princess Anita Lobkovitz’s bridesmaids in 1920 wore shorter dresses that were characteristic of flappers in the decade. The bride also wore a flapper-style headpiece.
1928
- source
- Walter Bellamy/London Express/Getty Images
Matching bridesmaid hats were also in vogue at the wedding of Piers Debenham and Angel Paget in London in 1928.
1931
- source
- Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images
During the Great Depression, bridal dresses became less formal due to monetary concerns, and bridesmaid dresses followed suit.
Bridesmaid dresses at the wedding of Terence Wheatley and Ena Cadbury-Brown were adorned with puffy flowers and scalloped edges.
1935
- source
- Sasha/Getty Images
Collared dresses made a comeback in 1935 at Olive Primrose Haxton and Fitzroy Paget Upsall Phillips’ wedding.
1937
- source
- Imagno/Getty Images
Bridesmaids at the 1937 wedding of Olympic equestrian Derek Allhusen in London wore long, flowing gowns with collars and pins at the neck.
1938
- source
- Richards/Fox Photos/Getty Images
Puffy sleeves also returned in the 1930s.
1942
- source
- Charles ‘Teenie’ Harris/Carnegie Museum of Art/Getty Images
Hats were a major trend in the 1940s, and matching headgear became a bridesmaid staple.
1946
- source
- Charles ‘Teenie’ Harris/Carnegie Museum of Art/Getty Images
By the mid-1940s, puffy sleeves had started to deflate in favor of cap sleeves.
1950
- source
- Afro American Newspapers/Gado/Getty Images
The 1950s ushered in new silhouettes such as strapless dresses with sheer capelets.
1952
- source
- Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images
Dresses with full skirts dominated the 1950s.
Bridesmaids at a London wedding in 1952 wore two-toned dresses with collars and striped tulle skirts.
1959
- source
- Images Of Our Lives/Getty Images
Bridesmaids at a wedding in 1959 wore plain dresses with elbow sleeves and ribbons at the waist paired with white gloves.
1965
- source
- Popperfoto/Getty Images
Shift bridesmaid dresses with short hemlines in the 1960s exemplified the decade’s mod style.
1966
- source
- Bill Eppridge/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images
When President Lyndon B. Johnson and first lady Lady Bird Johnson’s daughter Lucy got married in 1966, the bridesmaids wore bubble gum pink dresses and veils.
1974
- source
- Millard Smith/The Denver Post via Getty Images
The 1970s gave us hippie chic – introducing bold patterns and colors.
1975
- source
- Photo by Peter Bischoff/Getty Images
Bright green bridesmaid dresses with ruffles and high necklines were chosen for Prince Louis Ferdinand of Prussia and Countess Donata of Castell-Rüdenhausen’s wedding in 1975.
1979
- source
- Ron Galella/WireImage/Getty Images
Towards the end of the 1970s and into the next decade, off-the-shoulder bridesmaid looks became popular.
1982
- source
- Damian Strohmeyer/The Denver Post via Getty Images
The 1980s were a time of big dresses with design elements including voluminous sleeves, large ruffles, and poofy skirts.
1993
- source
- Kevin Horan/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty Images
Candy-colored bridesmaid dresses in vibrant colors made for memorable wedding photos in the 1990s.
2002
- source
- Antony Jones/Julian Parker/Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images
Deep jewel tones remained popular in the early 2000s, and full-length gowns came back in style.
2003
- source
- Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images
Bridesmaid dresses began to lighten up and offer simpler silhouettes.
2004
- source
- Tim Graham Picture Library/Getty Images
Some brides also began focusing less on uniformity, incorporating a mix of dress colors and styles into their bridal party.
2005
- source
- JANIE BARRETT/Fairfax Media via Getty Images
Strapless dresses gained popularity in the 2000s as more people held their weddings at places other than houses of worship. Matching dresses remained a classic look.
2008
- source
- Dave M. Benett/Getty Images
At Leah Wood and Jack MacDonald’s 2008 wedding in London, bridesmaids wore lilac gowns with spaghetti straps – a staple of the 2000s.
2011
- source
- Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Pippa Middleton‘s sleek, tailored bridesmaid dress at Prince Harry and Kate Middleton’s wedding made her a style icon in 2011. Dressing bridesmaids in white became increasingly popular.
2013
- source
- Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty Images
Millie Mackintosh and Professor Green’s bridesmaids wore plain pastel pink dresses. It seems that ornate dresses with ruffles, collars, and puffy sleeves are gone for the time being.
2016
- source
- Vivien Killilea/WireImage/Getty Images
Uniformity in a bridal party is also not compulsory anymore – in fact, mismatched bridesmaids dresses became more and more popular.
2018
- source
- Little Car Photography/Fortitude Press/Barcroft Media via Getty Images
Different lengths, colors, and styles can be mixed together for an assortment of dresses that still photograph well together.
- Read more:
- A superfan of ‘The Office’ made the show her bridal shower theme and the photos are going viral
- 16 of the best wedding movies of all time
- 23 people reveal the most horrifying bridezilla moments they’ve ever seen – and they’ll make you want to stay single
- 9 questions you need to ask before choosing your bridesmaids for a drama-free wedding