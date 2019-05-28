32 photos that show how bridesmaid dresses have changed over the years

caption Bridesmaids in the 1940s compared to today. source Charles ‘Teenie’ Harris/Carnegie Museum of Art/Getty Images, Little Car Photography/Fortitude Press/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Ornate bridesmaid dresses with ruffles, collars, and puffy sleeves have gone in and out of vogue.

Patterned dresses dominated the 1970s, and bohemian off-the-shoulder dresses were big in the 1980s.

These days, bridesmaid outfits don’t all have to be the same color or style, or even be dresses at all.

Just as wedding dress styles have changed over the years, different bridesmaid gowns have gone in and out of vogue.

From ornate dresses with ruffles, collars, and puffy sleeves to sleek, pastel-colored pieces, here are 32 photos that show how bridesmaid dresses have evolved.

1853

caption A bridesmaid dress and a flower girl dress on display at the Museum of Chicago. source Chicago History Museum/Getty Images

Corsets that smoothed hips, narrowed waists, and enhanced bustlines were popular in the Victorian era.

Bridesmaid and flower girl dresses from 1853 on display at the Chicago History Museum were made of silk taffeta and lace and feature fringe on the sleeves and neckline.

1885

caption Princess Beatrice and Prince Henry of Battenberg with their bridesmaids. source Topical Press Agency/Getty Images

In 1885, Princess Beatrice (Queen Victoria’s youngest daughter) and Prince Henry of Battenberg posed with their bridesmaids, who were wearing short, ruffled dresses.

1893

caption British Royalty, 6th July 1893, A formal group photograph of the Wedding of King George V and Mary of Teck source Popperfoto/Getty Images

King George V, then the Duke of York, married Mary of Teck in 1893. Their bridesmaids’ dresses featured puffy sleeves and long skirts.

1910

caption Bridesmaids in 1910. source W. G. Phillips/Phillips/Getty Images

At the Drexal wedding in 1910, bridesmaids resembled the bride themselves with veils, bouquets, and plain white dresses.

1917

caption Bridesmaids at the wedding of Lord Edward Stanley and Sibyl Cadogan in 1917. source Topical Press Agency/Getty Images

In the 1910s, tightly-constricted corset waistlines began fading out of style in favor of loose dresses.

Lord Edward Stanley, the Earl of Derby, and Sibyl Cadogan married in 1917. Their bridesmaids wore floaty tea-length dresses cinched at the waist.

1920

caption Princess Anita Lobkovitz lined up with her bridesmaids at her wedding to Prince Edward Joseph of Lobkovitz. source Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Princess Anita Lobkovitz’s bridesmaids in 1920 wore shorter dresses that were characteristic of flappers in the decade. The bride also wore a flapper-style headpiece.

1928

caption Bridesmaids at the marriage of Piers Debenham and Angel Paget in 1928. source Walter Bellamy/London Express/Getty Images

Matching bridesmaid hats were also in vogue at the wedding of Piers Debenham and Angel Paget in London in 1928.

1931

caption A group of bridesmaids after the marriage of Terence Wheatley and Ena Cadbury-Brown in London in 1931. source Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images

During the Great Depression, bridal dresses became less formal due to monetary concerns, and bridesmaid dresses followed suit.

Bridesmaid dresses at the wedding of Terence Wheatley and Ena Cadbury-Brown were adorned with puffy flowers and scalloped edges.

1935

caption Bridesmaids in London in 1935. source Sasha/Getty Images

Collared dresses made a comeback in 1935 at Olive Primrose Haxton and Fitzroy Paget Upsall Phillips’ wedding.

1937

caption Bridesmaids at the wedding of Claudia Betterton and Derek Allhusen in 1937. source Imagno/Getty Images

Bridesmaids at the 1937 wedding of Olympic equestrian Derek Allhusen in London wore long, flowing gowns with collars and pins at the neck.

1938

caption Bridesmaids leave Llanduff Cathedral after the wedding of Peggy Pugh and Dr. Cunnigham-Jones in 1938. source Richards/Fox Photos/Getty Images

Puffy sleeves also returned in the 1930s.

1942

caption Bridesmaids for the Moore-Lavelle wedding in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in 1942. source Charles ‘Teenie’ Harris/Carnegie Museum of Art/Getty Images

Hats were a major trend in the 1940s, and matching headgear became a bridesmaid staple.

1946

caption Cleo Wesley and Virginia Moore Wesley’s wedding in 1946 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. source Charles ‘Teenie’ Harris/Carnegie Museum of Art/Getty Images

By the mid-1940s, puffy sleeves had started to deflate in favor of cap sleeves.

1950

caption At the wedding of Charlene Tinsley and Charles W. Howell Jr. in 1950. source Afro American Newspapers/Gado/Getty Images

The 1950s ushered in new silhouettes such as strapless dresses with sheer capelets.

1952

caption Bridesmaids in 1952. source Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images

Dresses with full skirts dominated the 1950s.

Bridesmaids at a London wedding in 1952 wore two-toned dresses with collars and striped tulle skirts.

1959

caption Bridesmaids attending to a bride’s veil in 1959. source Images Of Our Lives/Getty Images

Bridesmaids at a wedding in 1959 wore plain dresses with elbow sleeves and ribbons at the waist paired with white gloves.

1965

caption A portrait of a bride with her bridesmaids in 1965. source Popperfoto/Getty Images

Shift bridesmaid dresses with short hemlines in the 1960s exemplified the decade’s mod style.

1966

caption Bridesmaids climbing stairs to the wedding ceremony of Lucy Johnson and Patrick J. Nugent in 1966. source Bill Eppridge/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images

When President Lyndon B. Johnson and first lady Lady Bird Johnson’s daughter Lucy got married in 1966, the bridesmaids wore bubble gum pink dresses and veils.

1974

caption Bridesmaids at the wedding of Eugenie M. Mitchell and Stephen Waters in 1974. source Millard Smith/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The 1970s gave us hippie chic – introducing bold patterns and colors.

1975

caption Bridesmaids at the wedding of Prince Louis Ferdinand of Prussia and Countess Donata of Castell-Rüdenhausen in 1975. source Photo by Peter Bischoff/Getty Images

Bright green bridesmaid dresses with ruffles and high necklines were chosen for Prince Louis Ferdinand of Prussia and Countess Donata of Castell-Rüdenhausen’s wedding in 1975.

1979

caption Bridesmaids at Cindy Bridges’ wedding in 1970 at Bel Air Hotel in Bel Air, California. source Ron Galella/WireImage/Getty Images

Towards the end of the 1970s and into the next decade, off-the-shoulder bridesmaid looks became popular.

1982

caption Bridesmaids in tennis shoes ready for a night of dancing in 1982. source Damian Strohmeyer/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The 1980s were a time of big dresses with design elements including voluminous sleeves, large ruffles, and poofy skirts.

1993

caption Bridesmaids for Tanya Winters & Derrick Lindsay Jr. in 1993. source Kevin Horan/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty Images

Candy-colored bridesmaid dresses in vibrant colors made for memorable wedding photos in the 1990s.

2002

caption Crown Prince Willem Alexander and Maxima Zorreguieta’s wedding in Amsterdam. source Antony Jones/Julian Parker/Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Deep jewel tones remained popular in the early 2000s, and full-length gowns came back in style.

2003

caption Yolissa and Sandile Koza’s wedding in 2003. source Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Bridesmaid dresses began to lighten up and offer simpler silhouettes.

2004

caption Lady Davina Windsor married Gary Lewis in 2004 at a chapel in Kensington Palace. source Tim Graham Picture Library/Getty Images

Some brides also began focusing less on uniformity, incorporating a mix of dress colors and styles into their bridal party.

2005

caption Bridesmaids at the wedding of Nicole Byrne and John Cubbin in 2005. source JANIE BARRETT/Fairfax Media via Getty Images

Strapless dresses gained popularity in the 2000s as more people held their weddings at places other than houses of worship. Matching dresses remained a classic look.

2008

caption Bridesmaids attend the wedding of Leah Wood and Jack MacDonald in 2008 in London. source Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

At Leah Wood and Jack MacDonald’s 2008 wedding in London, bridesmaids wore lilac gowns with spaghetti straps – a staple of the 2000s.

2011

caption Pippa Middleton holds Kate Middleton’s dress at the royal wedding in 2011. source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Pippa Middleton‘s sleek, tailored bridesmaid dress at Prince Harry and Kate Middleton’s wedding made her a style icon in 2011. Dressing bridesmaids in white became increasingly popular.

2013

caption Bridesmaids arrive for the wedding of Millie Mackintosh and Professor Green at Babington House on September 10, 2013 in Frome, England. source Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty Images

Millie Mackintosh and Professor Green’s bridesmaids wore plain pastel pink dresses. It seems that ornate dresses with ruffles, collars, and puffy sleeves are gone for the time being.

2016

caption Alice Aoki and her bridesmaids in California in 2016. source Vivien Killilea/WireImage/Getty Images

Uniformity in a bridal party is also not compulsory anymore – in fact, mismatched bridesmaids dresses became more and more popular.

2018

caption Niamah Haddow and Michael Sidwell’s bridesmaids at their “Harry Potter”-themed wedding in 2018. source Little Car Photography/Fortitude Press/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Different lengths, colors, and styles can be mixed together for an assortment of dresses that still photograph well together.