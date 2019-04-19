Bridesmaid dresses for dogs exist so you can have the cutest bridal party ever

caption An Etsy shop is making adorable bridesmaid dresses for dogs. source The Posh Paws Company/Etsy

Including dogs in weddings is nothing new, but a new product from an Etsy seller might make dog bridal parties the next big wedding trend.

Bustle spotted that Etsy shop The Posh Paws Company makes bridesmaid style dresses for dogs, so it’s now possible to have the most adorable bridal party ever.

The dresses come in 12 different colors and start at £60 ($80.75 USD) for a size XXS and go up to $148.05 (£110) for a large.

caption The dress comes with a matching bow. source The Posh Paws Company/Etsy

The satin dress features puffy sleeves, a voluminous skirt, a bow tie at the waist, and it also comes with a matching hair bow.

If that wasn’t adorable enough, The Posh Paw Company also sells a matching bridal gown for any dogs that are tying the knot. The dress features a sprinkling of pearls on the skirt to give an extra bit of elegance.

caption You can also get a bridal gown. source The Posh Paws Company/Etsy

If your dog wedding is in need of a tuxedo for the groom, Etsy seller Creatture has you covered with this dapper jacket and tie combo for dogs.

caption Etsy has you covered for your dog wedding needs. source Creatture/Etsy

