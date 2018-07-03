Bridge Alliance wins Most Innovative IoT Solution Award

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – July 3, 2018 – Bridge Alliance‘s Regional IoT Connectivity Management won the Most Innovative IoT Solution at the 2018 Asia Communication Awards (ACA).

Bridge Regional IoT Connectivity Management is a one-stop cloud-based managed connectivity platform. This enables enterprises to seamlessly manage and optimise their connectivity needs across the Bridge Alliance network spanning more than 100 markets.

The solution addresses challenges that players in the IoT ecosystem face as the need for connectivity across multiple markets grows. This is done by enabling commercial simplicity and reducing complexity when interfacing with multiple operators and local IoT platforms in each market. The single API and unified architecture helps in standardising and simplifying the manufacturing process, where a single SIM integration which works for every country. The process of deploying IoT solutions regionally is thus made easier.

The alliance comprises 34 tier 1 operators across the Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Through the regional connectivity management platform, Bridge Alliance operator enables enterprises with regional IoT management needs through a seamless platform with local support.

“This entry is tops in terms of scope and clearly demonstrates value-add with an impressive list of global customers in various industries,” commented the judging panel.

The ACA recognises leading Asian telecoms carriers, service providers, operators, and vendors that delivered value in the eyes of the market. Entries were assessed by an independent panel of 16 judges, based on customer testimonials, benchmarks and value proposition.

“We are honoured to be recognised for delivering an innovative solution enabling IoT ecosystem. This recognition means a lot to Bridge Alliance as it is a testament to the strength and reach of our member operators and partners,” said Ong Geok Chwee, CEO of Bridge Alliance.

“IoT is transforming multiple industries, and we are proud to be at the forefront of this highly competitive space as a gateway to Asia, bringing customers’ IoT deployment from concept to commercialisation.” she added.





APPENDIX

Finalists in the Most Innovative IoT Solution category

Huawei — Internet of Vehicle and Connected Car/Fleet Platform

PCCW Solutions Limited — Infinitum Parking and Charging

Telekom Research & Development Sdn Bhd — Smart Home Energy Monitoring System

Telkomsel — IoT Control Centre Geo Location Services





ABOUT BRIDGE ALLIANCE

Bridge Alliance is the leading mobile alliance for premier operators and their customers in the Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Our alliance covers 34 members who serve more than 800 million customers collectively across these regions. Our goal is to build group capabilities and create value for our members by enabling compelling roaming services and experience, offering multi-market enterprise and IoT solutions, and delivering savings and benefits through leveraging group economies.

Bridge Alliance’s members include: Airtel (India, Sri Lanka and the Airtel subsidiaries in Africa: Chad, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Republic of the Congo, Gabon, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Madagascar, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Seychelles, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia), AIS (Thailand), CSL Mobile (Hong Kong), CTM (Macau), Globe Telecom (Philippines), Maxis (Malaysia), MobiFone (Vietnam), Optus (Australia), Singtel (Singapore), SK Telecom (South Korea), STC (Saudi Arabia), SoftBank Corp. (Japan), Taiwan Mobile (Taiwan), Telkomcel (Timor-Leste), Telkomsel (Indonesia), Turk Telekom (Turkey), and Viva (Bahrain and Kuwait).

For more information, visit www.bridgealliance.com.