Brie Larson wore a cape fit for a superhero on the ‘Avengers: Endgame’ red carpet

Brie Larson wore a black Valentino cape at the South Korea premiere of “Avengers: Endgame.”

Her character does not wear a cape, but the look is still superhero-esque.

Fans couldn’t get enough.

Captain Marvel may not wear a cape when she’s prepping for battle, but Brie Larson definitely does.

The newest Avenger and box office star hit the South Korea premiere of her new film “Avengers: Endgame” Monday, and she sported a notable – and powerful – accessory.

The 29-year-old actress wore a long black leather Valentino cape with a leather tie slung around her neck on the red carpet. She paired the bold accessory with heeled black booties, black tights, slicked back hair, and a graphic black, white, and red mini dress that falls to mid-thigh. She juxtaposed the bold look with minimalist makeup and subtle gold jewelry.

Needless to say, fans of the actress and of “Captain Marvel” are here for the cape

“Rock that Cape !!! ⚡️” fellow star Reese Witherspoon commented on Larson’s Instagram.

“Um hi I’m in love with you,” another user commented.

“LOVE IT! Your style,” a fan commented.

Capes are having a moment right now in the fashion world. Melissa McCarthy turned heads with her powerful pantsuit-and-cape ensemble at the 2019 Academy Awards, and Rita Ora made headlines when she paired a feathered cape with a romper recently on the red carpet.

But for Larson, of course, the look matched her intergalactic fighting role perfectly.