Watch Brie Larson flawlessly sing Miley Cyrus’ new song ‘Slide Away’ while playing guitar

- “Captain Marvel” star Brie Larson covered Miley Cyrus’ new song “Slide Away” and shared a video of herself on her Instagram story singing track while playing guitar.
- “Slide Away” was recently released and seemingly references Cyrus’ split with Liam Hemsworth. The couple dated on and off for 10 years and got married in December 2018.
- Larson has previously covered songs from Ariana Grande, including “My Everything” and “God Is a Woman.”
- Watch the video, which was reposted by a Larson fan account, below.
