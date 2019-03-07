Watch ‘Captain Marvel’ stars Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson flawlessly sing Ariana Grande’s ‘7 Rings’ on ‘Carpool Karaoke’

By
Olivia Singh, Insider
-
Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson teamed up for

caption
Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson teamed up for “Carpool Karaoke: The Series.”
source
The Late Late Show With James Corden/YouTube