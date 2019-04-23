Brie Larson had the best response when ‘Avengers’ costar Scarlett Johansson reminded her they worked together on a movie 6 years ago

- source
- TheEllenShow/YouTube
- The “Avengers: Endgame” stars Brie Larson and Scarlett Johansson appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Tuesday and talked about when they first met each other.
- After Larson said they met at a New Year’s Eve dinner, Johansson reminded her that they shared some scenes in the 2013 movie “Don Jon.” The “Captain Marvel” actress played Monica, and Johansson starred as Barbara.
- “Oh my God, it’s true,” Larson said. “I didn’t think about that because I just felt like I was basically a glorified extra and you were Scarlett Johansson.”
- Johansson responded: “I noticed you, Brie. You were not a glorified extra.”
