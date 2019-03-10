Brie Larson surprised fans opening weekend at a ‘Captain Marvel’ screening and working the concession stand in New Jersey

caption Brie Larson takes a photo with fans seeing “Captain Marvel” at a theater in Clifton, New Jersey. source Courtesy Susana Moimenta

“Captain Marvel” is now in theaters and star Brie Larson is surprising moviegoers.

INSIDER confirmed Larson made an appearance at a theater in Clifton, New Jersey on Saturday night.

Larson didn’t just show up at a screening. She also worked the concession stand and took time to speak with fans and take photos.

Susana Moimenta, who took her cousins to see the movie, was among those to see Larson. “[I’m] so overjoyed that my family gets to grow up with role models and representation of strong women on screen,” Moimenta told INSIDER.

Brie Larson herself is surprising fans who are coming out opening weekend to see her in “Captain Marvel.”

INSIDER confirmed Larson made an appearance at AMC Clifton Commons 16 in Clifton, New Jersey, Saturday night.

Larson, decked out in Captain Marvel-themed clothes, stepped into a showing to greet fans before the film started.

#CaptainMarvel herself, @brielarson, popped in to theaters on Saturday night to surprise fans on opening weekend! #HigherFurtherFaster pic.twitter.com/TP7Nt8KkiE — Captain Marvel (@captainmarvel) March 10, 2019

“I just heard that I was on the cups and popcorn and I wanted to see for myself. Thank you so much for coming. You guys are so awesome to come opening weekend,” Larson said to the New Jersey crowd.

But that’s not all. Larson was also working the concession stand like a true hero.

“Funny story I wanted to take my little cousins to see the new #captainmarvel and we ended up seeing #captainmarvel herself @brielarson serving guests at our local #amc and she was kind enough to take time to speak with these young ladies and made this night one they won’t forget,” wrote Susana Moimenta on Instagram. “What an amazing experience. Even better following #internationalwomensday that these girls get to meet a #realrolemodel and #hero. Needless to say we love #captainmarvel.”

Moimenta told INSIDER she and her younger cousins didn’t see Larson in the theater. They actually spotted her on their way out of the film.

“It was completely surreal to see her at the concession stand. We weren’t expecting it at all,” Moimenta told INSIDER over Instagram. “We heard another moviegoer say Brie Larson is here and thought they were joking.”

“I am so so grateful that we got to meet her. My little cousins are HUGE Marvel fans and to have them actually meet one of their heroes in incredible. Brie Larson did a tremendous job,” Moimenta added of getting a chance to see Larson. “[I’m] so overjoyed that my family gets to grow up with role models and representation of strong women on screen.”

The official Marvel Twitter handle also shared photos of Larson in action.

Here’s to hoping Larson makes a few more stops at movie showings. “Captain Marvel” is on track to have an opening weekend north of $155 million at the box office.