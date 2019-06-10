11 things you probably didn’t know about Brie Larson

caption How much do you know about the “Captain Marvel” actress? source Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

INSIDER rounded up 11 facts you may not know about Oscar-winning actress Brie Larson.

The “Captain Marvel” star has appeared in movies with fellow MCU costars Mark Ruffalo and Chris Evans long before they were ever fighting side-by-side in “Avengers: Endgame.”

Brie Larson has won an Academy Award for her role in 2015’s “Room,” shattered box-office records with “Captain Marvel,” and recently reprised her role as Carol Danvers in “Avengers: Endgame”.

In addition to naming herself after her beloved American Girl doll and doing her own stunts, Larson is full of surprises. Continue reading to discover 11 things you probably didn’t know about this Marvel superstar.

1. Larson’s first acting gig was for Jay Leno.

caption Here’s Brie Larson in one of the fake ads. source NBC

When Larson was about seven or eight-years-old, she appeared as an extra on “The Tonight Show With Jay Leno.” On her first episode, she played a Girl Scout. On the second, she appeared as an uncredited “Roadkill Easy Bake Oven Girl.”

In an interview with Jimmy Fallon, Larson said she thinks she did “about a dozen or two of these fake commercials” and the rest is Hollywood history. You can watch a clip of one of her sketches on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” here.

2. Her first celebrity autograph was from Meatloaf.

caption Brie Larson didn’t get the autograph herself. It was given to her. source Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Although Jay Leno may have helped launch her career, Larson says the singer Meatloaf was her first-ever autograph.

“Our old neighbor in our apartment complex made his fat suit for ‘Fight Club,'” Larson told Fallon in the same interview.

Jay Leno was her second autograph.

3. She once jumped out of a window at a college party.

caption Brie Larson is a bit of a rebel. source Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Although Brie Larson never went to college, in 2015, she told Jimmy Fallon she attended a Brown University college party in between filming a movie.

Larson said she was 18 at the time and when police showed up to the house party, she jumped out of a window because she thought she was going to be arrested. To make things even weirder, Rooney Mara was with Larson post-jumping out the window. The two were lost in the snow when a man in a “suit of armor made of tinfoil” gave them a ride to safety.

4. Larson had a cameo in “13 Going on 30.”

caption Brie Larson in “13 Going on 30.” source Sony Pictures

The classic Jennifer Garner film had a whole host of celebrities in it, but you may have missed Brie Larson’s cameo.

She appeared as one of the Six Chicks alongside “Pretty Little Liars” star Ashley Benson. The funnier bit? The movie also featured future “Avengers” costar Mark Ruffalo, who only just discovered they were both featured in the same film.

5. Larson also starred alongside Chris Evans long before “Avengers: Endgame.”

caption Here’s how Brie Larson looks in the 2010 movie. source Universal Pictures

In 2010, Larson appeared in “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” as the singing ex-girlfriend of Pilgrim. Evans plays the ex of Pilgrim’s new girlfriend, Lucas Lee. Here’s a cute throwback photo of the two together.

6. Larson was in a band.

caption Brie Larson playing guitar. source Brie Larson / Instagram

Larson is also a professional singer. She has singing credits for her films “Hoot,” “Room,” and “Scott Pilgrim.” She was also signed to a record label and released a solo album. During her pop star days, Larson even went on tour with Jesse McCartney.

Since hanging up her guitar, Larson had been spotted on Instagram covering Maggie Rogers and even singing Ariana Grande.

7. She has some solid go-to karaoke songs.

caption Brie Larson used karaoke to take her mind off of the dark subject matter in her movie “Room,” where she plays a woman who was kidnapped and forced to live in a room and birth a son. source Universal Pictures

Larson might have been a professional singer, but she’s not above belting out an oldie during a work karaoke night. Larson told Yahoo her go-to songs are Usher’s “Burn,” Mariah Carey’s “We Belong Together,” Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off,” and Destiny Child’s “Say My Name.”

“Late ’90s, early ’00s R&B – that’s my happy place,” said Larson of the songs she sang to wind down after shooting serious subject matter for her Oscar-winning role in “Room.”

8. She’s a huge gamer.

Larson has never been shy about her love of video games. When she was 15, she told IGN her birthday that year was Nintendo themed. She tweeted at Nintendo upon the release of the new Zelda game and even called “Super Mario 3D World” one of the greatest achievements in Nintendo history. Larson has even expressed interest in bringing a “Metroid” movie to life.

9. Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson met before “Captain Marvel.”

Larson and Jackson share quite a bit of screen time in the latest Marvel installment “Captain Marvel,” but this isn’t the first time the two actors have appeared alongside each other.

They worked together in 2006 on the “Farce of the Penguins” mockumentary and again in “Kong: Skull Island” and Netflix’s “Unicorn Store.” MCU alumni Tom Hiddleston also appears in the King Kong film.

10. Despite having a feline friend in “Captain Marvel,” Larson is allergic to cats.

caption Larson said Goose stopped her in her tracks on set. source Marvel Studios

As “Captain Marvel” fans already know, one of Larson’s on-screen costars is an adorable orange tabby cat named Goose. Cute as he may be, Larson had to distance herself from her furry costar due to allergies.

It was like the joke on set because I could do really crazy things stunt-wise, but the cat was a big obstacle for me,” Larson told USA Today. “It’s weird how you can train and get your body to do insane things but allergies are kind of a hard stop. That’s where your body’s like, ‘That’s it.'”

11. Larson confined herself to her home for a month to get in the mind-set for her Oscar-winning role in “Room.”

caption Brie Larson in “Room.” source A24

While preparing for her role in the Oscar-winning film “Room,” Larson says she stayed home for a month to get more into the role. Although the self-imposed exile is nothing like the experience her character had in the film, Larson says she learned a lot herself.

“It was stream of consciousness a lot of the time. I’d get really into it and get stuck in a 10-year-old mind for hours at a time,” Larson told BBC.com.

Larson won the best actress Oscar for her role in the movie.