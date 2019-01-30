Bring home the bacon this CNY with these 10 adorable pig dishes

Go whole hog with the zodiac theme with these 10 dishes. SweetSpot/Habitat by Honestbee/Jade

Time to pig out – literally.

In honour of this year’s zodiac animal, the pig, restaurants in Singapore are rolling out their own versions of pig-shaped foods, which range from traditional snacks to main dishes and even desserts.

Business Insider rounded up 10 of the cutest offerings out there, perfect for kids – and kids at heart.

Zodiac-shaped yu sheng has been popping up in recent Chinese New Year offerings – and this year is no different.

The Fullerton Bay Hotel’s Chinese restaurant, Jade, is offering a pig-shaped yusheng with abalone, lobster, salmon, and champagne jelly – a dish that supposedly takes 1.5 hours to prepare.

It’s available both for takeaways and dining in, but the takeaway version does not have lobster or abalone. Jade

Another pig-shaped yu sheng is on offer at Pan Pacific Hotel’s Cantonese restaurant, Hai Tien Lo. It comes with abalone, lobster, scallops, and gold and silver flakes.

The chef who created the dish said he was inspired by his daughter to make a cute piglet resembling a young girl.

The yu sheng is only available for customers who dine in the restaurant, and an advance order is required. Hai Tien Lo

While arguably not the most adorable on this list, this pig yu sheng from Peony Jade – a Michelin Bib Gourmand recipient – gets marks for serving piglets alongside the pig.

The dish includes yellowtail sashimi, lobster, abalone, tobiko (fish eggs), jellyfish and Buddha’s hand, a citrus fruit with an odd shape.

The restaurant is open throughout the CNY period. Peony Jade by The Quayside Group

Another cute item from Peony Jade’s is its pig-shaped tarts, which are filled with salted caramel chocolate and sold in a set of eight.

The more traditional pineapple yuzu tarts – which are also pig-shaped – are available too.

Both dine in and takeaway options are available, but an advance reservation of at least three days is required. Peony Jade by The Quayside Group

Meanwhile, Si Chuan Dou Hua restaurant is offering a similar-shaped nian gao, with each piglet made of orange dough coloured with pumpkin.

The orange colour is supposed to resemble amber, a gemstone thought to have healing properties, the restaurant said.

The nian gao is only available if you order a set menu at the restaurant’s UOB Plaza outlet. Si Chuan Dou Hua

For those who want to enjoy pig-shaped items on a budget, there are pocket-friendly bread buns, such as this one sold by Lazy Loaf, a bakery located in Habitat by Honestbee.

The buns are made from sweet dough made of wheat flour from Korea, and filled with Brazilian pork belly roasted in a sticky sauce.

The pigs also bear the words Kang (health) Fu (wealth) and Le (happiness).

Each bun costs S$2.80. Habitat by Honestbee

Another affordable option is the pig-shaped bun from BreadTalk, which has a filling of bak kwa, yam and mushroom. It’s sold at all BreadTalk stores in Singapore.

At S$2.20 per bun, it’s the most affordable item on this list.

There are also desserts shaped like piggy banks, such as this one from SweetSpot at Marina Bay Sands.

The S$78 Valrhona chocolate pig comes with chocolate truffles made of dark, white and milk chocolate, and a small hammer is provided to break open the pig’s chocolate shell. Inside are chocolate ingots and chocolate coins.

SweetSpot

Those who don’t want to break the bank can opt for the S$33 chocolate piggy bank from Janice Wong, which also comes with a wooden hammer and three chocolate coins to slot inside.

The pigs are made using 76% single origin Equateur chocolate, with three designs to choose from.

Unlike SweetSpot, this dessert is for takeaway only and can be bought either online or from Janice Wong outlets in Raffles City and Paragon. Janice Wong

