Bristol-Myers Squibb is buying Celgene in a $74 billion deal

source Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Bristol-Myers Squibb has agreed to acquire Celgene, the drugmakers announced Thursday in a deal valued at $74 billion.

The deal will pay Celgene shareholders one BMS share and $50 cash for each Celgene share they own.

The deal combines a massive pharmaceutical company with a biotech giant, both of which have a big presence in cancer drug development.

The deal combines two companies who’ve made a lot of investments in cancer drugs, but both have faced challenges to their stock price amid competition.

Celgene had a tough 2018, even after doing big-ticket deals like the $9 billion acquisition of Juno Therapeuticsand picking up Impact Biosciences in a $7 billion deal. In 2018, Celgene’s stock fell about 40%, and the company faces competition for its blockbuster cancer treatment, Revlimid.

Bristol-Myers, for its part has faced stiff competition from companies like Merck in an area of cancer treatment known as cancer immunotherapy. BMS’s drugs, Opdivo and Yervoy, harness the body’s immune system to treat cancer.

“As a combined entity, we will enhance our leadership positions across our portfolio, including in cancer and immunology and inflammation,” BMS CEO Giovanni Carforio said in a new release Thursday.