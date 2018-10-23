Britain’s Dyson to build electric car in Singapore

The Straits Times

British technology company Dyson said on Tuesday it would build its electric car in Singapore, with a new site set for completion in 2020 ahead of the first vehicle launch a year later.

Dyson, founded by the billionaire British inventor of the bagless vacuum cleaner James Dyson, announced its plans to build an electric car a little over a year ago.

It is designing the technology and building a test track in Wiltshire, western England, but said the decision to make the car in Singapore reflected the international nature of its operations.

Dyson already employs around 1,100 people in Singapore, where it makes electric motors. It said Singapore offered access to high-growth markets, an extensive supply chain and a highly skilled workforce.

“We will begin construction in December and it will be completed in 2020, meeting our project timeline,” Dyson Chief Executive Jim Rowan said.