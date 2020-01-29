British Airways cancels all flights to mainland China as Wuhan coronavirus spreads

caption British Airways Airbus A320neo aircraft landing in a blue sky summer day at Athens International Airport AIA LGAV / ATH in Greece, on 15 July 2019. source Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images

British Airways, the United Kingdom’s flagship airline, has canceled all direct flights to and from mainland China as the Wuhan coronavirus continues to spread.

The company apologized for the inconvenience to its customers in a statement and said the move would go into “immediate effect.”

According to Reuters, no direct flights to and from China are available on the airline’s website for January and February.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

British Airways, the United Kingdom’s flagship airline, has canceled all direct flights to and from mainland China as the Wuhan coronavirus continues to spread.

The company apologized for the inconvenience to its customers in a statement.

“We have suspended all flights to and from mainland China with immediate effect following advice from the [UK] Foreign Office against all but essential travel,” the company said.

“We apologize to customers for the inconvenience, but the safety of our customers and crew is always our priority,” the company said Wednesday. “Customers due to travel to or from China in the coming days can find more information on BA.com.”

According to Reuters, no direct flights to and from China are available on the airline’s website for January and February.

The outbreak originated in Wuhan, China, and has killed 132 people and infected more than 6,000. As of Tuesday, the virus has spread to at least 16 other countries.

This is a developing story.