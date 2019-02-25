Dramatic video shows a British Airways Airbus jet trying to land as strong winds push it from side to side

caption A British Airways Airbus A320 similar to the aircraft involved in the incident. source British Airways

Dramatic video captured a British Airways jet struggling to land in Gibraltar amid windy conditions on Monday.

Amateur video shot from the ground and inside the Airbus A320, show the aircraft swaying from side-to-side.

British Airways Flight 492 diverted to Malaga, Spain where it landed safely at 12:40 pm.

The Gibraltar Port Authority issued an alert indicating winds gusts could top 46 mph around the middle of the day on Monday.

Dramatic video captured a British Airways jet struggling to land in Gibraltar amid windy conditions on Monday. Amateur video shot from the ground and inside the Airbus A320, show the aircraft swaying from side-to-side.

According to FlightAware.com, British Airways Flight 492 took off from London Heathrow Airport at 8:25 am on Monday and was scheduled to land in Gibraltar at 12:10 pm. However, the flight ended up diverting to Malaga, Spain about 80 miles to the northeast.

According to tracking data, the Airbus A320 descended from an altitude of 40,000 feet to as low as 300 feet before the pilots decided to divert.

The Gibraltar Port Authority issued an alert indicating winds gusts could top 46 mph around the middle of the day on Monday.

Read more: People are finding hidden cameras on some American Airlines and Singapore Airlines planes. Here’s what that’s about.

No injuries related to the incident have been reported.

British Airways was not immediately available for comment.

However, the airline told CNN in a statement that “at no point was there a risk to safety.”

The airline went on to say that “due to strong wind in the Gibraltar area, our pilots decided to land Malaga, Spain, as a precaution.”

The aircraft involved in the incident is an Airbus A320, one of more than 70 in the British Airways fleet. The A320 is a short to medium range narrowbody airliner. British Airways A320s are configured to carry between 144 to 171 passengers, according to Seatguru.com.