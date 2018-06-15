I fly dozens of times a year, and my favorite airline is British Airways — here’s why

British Airways is always my top airline choice for the dozens of flights I take each year.

The airline is excellent in terms of comfort, their loyalty program, and their customer service.

British Airways flies to over 200 destinations, and their frequent flyer program is top tier.

Although I didn’t get on a plane for the first time until I was 22, since then, I’ve taken dozens of flights a year both within the US as well as internationally. Now that I’m living in the UK, I often fly throughout Europe as well.

I’ve flown with plenty of airlines for my trips in the past, some big and some small, and while each comes with their own positives and negatives, one airline always comes out on top for me: British Airways.

British Airwaysflies to over 200 destinations in 75 countries, so it’s rare that they don’t fly to a destination I want to visit. Their new aircraft are spacious and comfortable, with updated tech including movie screens and USB charging outlets. Though I’ve never had an unpleasant experience with an airline, British Airways always goes above and beyond.

Here’s why I’ll never fly any other airline other than British Airways.

1. They fly pretty much everywhere I want to go

caption BA is constantly expanding their routes. source Jack Taylor/Getty Images

There have been a couple of occasions in the past few years that I’ve flown somewhere that British Airways didn’t cover – at least not without a layover – like Prague and Copenhagen. In those instances, I obviously chose another airline, but that hasn’t happened all that often.

Plus, given that BA is constantlyexpanding their routes, there’s a good chance they’ll be picking up the slack on the few places they’re missing soon.

2. The customer service is the best I’ve experienced

caption Their customer service is exceptional. source Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for British Airways

While I’ve thankfully never had a truly awful experience with an airline or any of its employees, it’s safe to say that British Airways consistently goes above and beyond basic courtesy and really exemplifies great customer service.

For example, last year, I’d pre-paid for an emergency exit row seat, only to be bumped during the check-in process. While some airlines would probably tell me to get over it and apply for a refund online, a kind BA agent at Heathrow Airport had her manager get me upgraded for free.

Not only that, but the flight attendants’ genuine cheeriness upon greeting and serving passengers always makes a long, boring journey that much better – and less stressful.

3. Their rewards program and membership tiers are incredibly fair

caption The higher your membership, the more Avios you can earn toward future flights. source Ian Gavan/Getty Images for British Airways

While I wouldn’t say that the British Airways Executive Cluband its rewards program are the best in the biz (that goes toAlaska Airlines), I’ve still found it relatively easy to move up through membership tiers without feeling like I have to take millions of flights before I making progress.

I can alsoearn tier pointsby flying with any of the Oneworld airlines, like American Airlines or Iberia, and the higher your membership level, the more Avios (a BA currency) you earn from those flights.

4. The Avios currency program makes it really easy to earn rewards

caption It’s easy to earn Avios on travel and everyday spending. source caccamo/Attribution License/Flickr

British Airways uses “Avios,” a currency that can be used toward rewards flights or to supplement fares you’re paying for in cash. Not only do you earn Avios for every flight you take, but you can also earn them by shopping online at any of BA’s partners, which include grocery stores, hotels, gas stations, rental car agencies, clothing shops, and more.

In the last six months alone, I’ve earned more than 50,000 Avios, worth several hundred dollars worth of discounts on future flights, depending on where I’m going and when. Also, I don’t need an airline-branded credit card in order to reap these rewards (thoughthey do offer one).

5. Their aircraft are clean, spacious, and comfortable

caption ‘First Class Bedroom in the Sky’ on the Boeing 777 BA jet. source Tim Boyle/Newsmakers/Getty Images

Of course, your experience may vary depending on your airline class and airplane model, but I’ve never had a bad flight with BA. While I generally choose exit row seats or book seats in their “Premium Economy” section, which offers more legroom and more comfortable seating, I’ve been in economy plenty of times and have never felt overly cramped despite being someone who’s far from petite.

This could be largely due to their often modern aircraft or the fact that their flight attendants are so pleasant that I barely notice any relative discomfort. I always get off the plane feeling a little less fed up than I do with other airlines.