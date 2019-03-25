A British Airways flight from London to Germany took off in the wrong direction and landed in Scotland, 525 miles from its destination

caption The flight that took off from London was supposed to land in Düsseldorf, but landed in Edinburgh instead. source Google Maps/Business Insider

A British Airways flight from London to Düsseldorf landed in Scotland instead of Germany.

Passengers realized they were in the wrong country only after an announcement was made welcoming them to Edinburgh after the plane landed, the BBC reported.

The airline said the diversion was an accident as paperwork for the flight, operated by German firm WDL Aviation, was filed incorrectly.

WDL Aviation told Business Insider that it was working with authorities to investigate the “unfortunate mix-up.”

British Airways said in a statement to the Business Insider that the plane ended up in Edinburgh after the flight paperwork was submitted incorrectly.

“We have apologised to customers for this interruption to their journey and will be contacting them all individually,” British Airways’ statement said.

German firm WDL Aviation ran the flight – which left London’s City Airport – for British Airways. British Airways said it was working with WDL to work out how the wrong flight plan was filed. The flight has now landed at Düsseldorf International Airport, its original destination.

WDL Aviation told Business Insider: “We are working closely with the authorities to investigate how the obviously unfortunate mix-up of flight schedules could occur. At no time has the safety of passengers been compromised.”

A passenger named Son Tran tweeted about the flight after it landed and asked for an explanation, describing it as a “mystery travel lottery.”

He responded to British Airway’s official account after it said the flight was diverted, and said it felt like an “honest mistake rather than a diversion” at the time.

@British_Airways can you please explain how can my morning flight taking off from LCY to Dusseldorf land in Edinburgh ????? While an interesting concept, I don't think anyone on board has signed up for this mystery travel lottery… #BA3271 #frequenttravel #britishairways — Son Tran (@sontrantuan) March 25, 2019

This feels like an honest mistake rather than a diversion. The crew was convinced of the Edinburgh flight path from the get-go… — Son Tran (@sontrantuan) March 25, 2019

“The pilot said he had no idea how it had happened. He said it had never happened before and that the crew was trying to work out what we could do,” Sophie Cooke, a passenger on the flight, told the BBC.