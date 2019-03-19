British Airways has a swanky new business class suite — here’s what they look like

caption The British Airways Club Suite seat. source British Airways

British Airways is preparing to introduce a new business class seat in July.

The Club Suite seats will debut on Airbus A350 aircraft in July.

The enclosed suites will feature their own doors, the ability to convert into beds, increased storage space, and 18.5-inch screens.

British Airways is showing off a brand new business class seat.

The “Club Suite” seats will debut on Airbus A350 in July. The seats will feature their own doors, the ability to convert into beds, increased storage space, and 18.5-inch screens.

“The arrival of our first A350 featuring our new Club Suite is one of the most exciting developments in our $8.6 billion investment program,” British Airways CEO Alex Cruz said in a statement.

“Each new suite has direct aisle access and comes with a personal door – design features which were incorporated as a direct result of the feedback we’ve had from our customers.”

Read more: Check out the new Airbus jet that will rival Boeing’s 777 and replace the 747 jumbo jet.

The Club Suite seats will first be available on flights from London to Madrid, before rolling out on long-haul flights beginning in October.

British Airways is expected to have 18 Airbus A350-1000 aircraft in its fleet. Over the next five years, British Airways is expected to take 72 new aircraft including the A350, Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner, along with the Airbus A320/A321neo.

Here’s a closer look at the new British Airways Club Suite:

Here’s the Club Suite seat!

source British Airways

Each seat will be an enclosed suite.

source British Airways

Passengers will be able to convert the seat into a bed.

source British Airways

The seats will become available on long-haul flights beginning in October.

source British Airways

The seat will have 40% more storage space than British Airways’ current business class seats.

source British Airways

Each seat will have a screen of between 17 and 18.5 inches depending on the type of aircraft.

source British Airways

Club Suite passengers will also have wi-fi access.

source British Airways club suite

The Club Suite seats will debut on Airbus A350 aircraft in July.

source Airbus

The Club Suite seats will first be available on flights from London to Madrid.

source British Airways

There will be 56 Club Suite seat on each A350-1000.

source British Airways

British Airways says the A350 will be quieter than prior aircraft and feature high ceilings.