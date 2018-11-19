A British Airways passenger is suing the airline after claiming he suffered nerve damage from being forced to sit next to an ‘extremely large’ person during a 12-hour flight

A British Airways passenger is suing the airline after he was allegedly injured after sitting next to an obese passenger during a 12-hour flight.

Stephen Prosser, 51, claims in the lawsuit that a 12-hour British Airways flight from Bangkok, Thailand to London, England left him with nerve damage in his back and a pelvic injury that required two years of chiropractic care.

Prosser, who is 5 foot 3, told the Pontypridd County Court officials Friday that sitting next to “an extremely large” passenger-reported as being 6 feet 4 and over 300 pounds-led him to experience these lower back and pelvic injuries and that his repeated warnings that he would be injured if he was forced to sit next to the man were ignored by the British Airways cabin crew, who told him there were no other available seats.

In a statement to Business Insider, British Airways said they are “resisting the claim. However, as the case is subject to ongoing proceedings, it would be inappropriate for us to comment.”

The Daily News reports that Prosser is also suing British Airways for lost earnings, as he contends that his injuries forced him to limit his work for three months.

“I sat with his knees wedged against the seat in front and the rest of his body was over spilling into my seat by some inches,” Prosser told Pontypridd County Court officials, according to USA Today. “I was immediately aware that this was going to be problematic for me and I could feel the weight of his pure bulk putting lateral pressure on my upper body.”

In a longer statement provided to The New York Daily News, British Airways also said, “We welcome all passengers aboard our aircraft and our crew are trained to ensure passengers have a comfortable journey. We are pleased that our crew provided additional pillows and blankets to help Mr. Prosser have a more restful trip. “

CNN reports, Chris McLindon, the British Airways customer service manager on board the flight, said in a witness statement that Prosser did not seem to be uncomfortable and was occasionally sound asleep during the flight.

“I regularly walked down the aisle and Mr. Prosser was not sat in an unnatural position for an economy seat,” McLindon said, according to CNN. “When Mr. Prosser left the aircraft, I watched him walk down the jetty in a perfectly normal manner and showed no signs of injury.”

The New York Daily News reports that Prosser said he did not want to speak to the larger-than-average passenger because the man seemed “self-conscious” about his size.