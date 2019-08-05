Video shows the terrifying moment a British Airways flight filled with smoke as it prepared to land

source Lucy Brown

A flight from London to Valencia, Spain, made an emergency landing on Monday after the cabin filled with smoke.

Passengers evacuated the plane on the runway using the emergency slides.

It was not immediately clear whether anyone was injured, although several passengers tweeted that everyone was safe.

Passengers on a British Airways flight faced a terrifying ordeal on Monday when their plane filled with smoke as the plane approached its destination.

The flight, BA 422 from London’s Heathrow Airport to Valencia, Spain, was descending on approach to Valencia Airport when the cabin suddenly filled with smoke.

PANICO!!! MIEDO jamás habia vivido algo igual. Buf lo hemos contado de milagro! Se ha prendido fuego el avión en el que volábamos Londres-Valencia!! Acabamos de aterrizar @British_Airways pic.twitter.com/E82pfIKvJQ — Dani Meroño Bori (@Dani_Merono) August 5, 2019

“I have never experienced fear like it,” Dani Meroño Bori, a passenger on the flight, tweeted in Spanish. “We just jumped down the ramp!”

The flight appeared to stop on the runway after landing, and passengers evacuated the plane – an Airbus A321 – via emergency slides.

.@British_Airways terrifying experience on flight to Valencia. Felt like horror film. Thankfully everyone safe. Flight filled with smoke and had to be emergency evacuated. #britishairways pic.twitter.com/NT4Gtme9kl — Lucy Brown (@lucyaabrown) August 5, 2019

“[It] felt like a horror film,” Lucy Brown, another passenger, tweeted. “[The] flight filled with smoke and had to be emergency evacuated.”

Brown, an associate dean at the London College of Communication, was traveling with her four children.

“There was a horrible smell. People were almost choking,” she told Mirror Online.

BA422 landed in VLC with smoke on the cabin and passengers leaving through evacuation ramp. @britishairways what is happenning? No info to passengers pic.twitter.com/FPcZbaC15d — Miguel J. Galindo (@MJGalindo) August 5, 2019

It was not immediately clear whether anyone was injured, although several passengers tweeted that everyone was okay.

In a statement to Business Insider, British Airways said that it was still collecting details.

“We are aware of an incident involving one of our aircraft in Valencia. We will release more information as soon as we have it.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.