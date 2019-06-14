British Army marks US Army’s 244th birthday with a cheeky tweet referencing their ‘rocky start’

- source
- The US Army turns 244 on June 14, 2019.
- The British Army posted a congratulatory tweet.
- What became the US Army formed in 1775 under threat from British forces.
The British Ministry of Defense couldn’t let the US Army’s 244th birthday go by without poking a bit of fun at its former rival.
“Happy 244th Birthday to our cousins, the @USArmy! After a rocky start, we have stood together in the trenches of the #FWW, on the beaches of Normandy, and the deserts of the Iraq and Afghanistan,” the British Army’s official account tweeted Friday, referencing the First World War and the “special relationship” between the two countries.
The US Army was informally established on June 14, 1775. A hodgepodge of colonial militias came together under the banner of the Continental Army when the Second Continental Congress “adopted” Boston’s troops and Congress formed a committee to fund Boston’s and New York’s forces.
Colonial riflemen from Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Maryland joined the New England militia, and George Washington officially became the commander-in-chief of the Continental Army on July 3 that same year. Those forces would evolve into today’s US Army.
Of course, the Continental Army -and the fledgling United States – was facing an existential threat from the British military, which anticipated victory in short order.
In 1781, the Continental Army defeated the British at Yorktown, and the 1783 Treaty of Paris formally ended the war.
Needless to say relations have improved since the 18th century, although the two clashed in the War of 1812.
Britain is now one of the United States’ closest allies, and has been since the early 20th century.
The US Army’s Twitter account returned the favor, tweeting, “Hooah! Thank you for the shout out and support! We are honored to have such a great friend and ally.”
“Don’t eat too much cake,” the British Army’s account responded.