A festival is banning beers with names like ‘Dizzy Blonde’ and ‘Slack Alice’ to stop alienating women

The Great British Beer Festival has banned beers with sexist names or artwork, including beers such as Leg-Spreader and Village Bike, derogatory slang for a woman with multiple sexual partners.

The official announcement comes from the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) and is supported by a recent YouGov survey.

The survey found that 68% of female drinkers “would be unlikely to buy a beer they were planning to buy if they saw an advert for it that they considered to be sexist.”

Abigail Newton, the national director of CAMRA, told INSIDER that the beer industry needs to do more to encourage female beer drinkers.

“Beer is not a man’s drinks or a woman’s drink, it is a drink for everyone,” Newton said in a statement sent to INSIDER.

“There is a huge amount of work that needs to be done to overcome outdated stereotypes,” she added. “Consumer organizations like CAMRA have an important role to play in making women feel more welcomed within the beer world.”

CAMRA’s charter and code of conduct touts its “commitment to inclusivity and diversity,” which is a driving force behind the official ban in question.

caption Slack Alice cider. source Costco

“It’s hard to understand why some brewers would actively choose to alienate the vast majority of their potential customers with material likely to only appeal to a tiny and shrinking percentage,” Newton said.

caption The label of Village Bike beer, which is a derogatory slang term for a woman that has multiple sexual partners. source VIP Brewery

CAMRA cited a recent YouGov survey which found that “68% of female drinkers who expressed an opinion would be unlikely to buy a beer they were planning to buy if they saw an advert for it that they considered to be sexist.”

“The findings suggest that British women are actively boycotting products reflecting out of date and discriminatory attitudes and images associated with the beer industry,” it added.

The ban is an extension of the Great British Beer Festival’s existing policy, but Newton said that this is the first time the organization has made such a “bold statement.”

VIP Brewery, Celtic Marches, and Robinsons Brewery did not immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.

