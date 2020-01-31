The British Colonial Hilton in the Bahamas offers strong value for its walkable location, well-appointed rooms, and the only private beach in downtown Nassau

source Booking.com/Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

The British Colonial Hilton Nassau is a four-star hotel located in the historic Old Fort of Nassau, steps from restaurants, shops, and other main Nassau attractions.

The hotel prides itself as being the only beachfront hotel in downtown Nassau with a private powder sand beach, outdoor lounge area, and complimentary snorkel and SUP equipment. Though, it’s not totally private as cruise passengers are permitted to pay the resort fee price for day-rate access.

I stayed in a standard City View Two Double Beds in peak season just before the holidays for $285. This room usually ranges from $200 to $375, depending on the season. Larger suite rooms with an ocean view can go for anywhere from $370 to $490 and are almost double the size of the standard rooms.

Over the holidays, my family and I collectively agreed that we were done with the cold and ready for some sun. Deciding on the Bahamas wasn’t a difficult decision as it had everything we needed – sun, beach, and easy flights.

With a few quick searches for the best hotels in Nassau, Bahamas, we quickly landed on the British Colonial Hilton because of its prime location that was walkable to restaurants, bars, and major sights, as well as the fact that the hotel had its own private beach.

Basic rooms such as the City View King or City View Queen start at around $200 in slower seasons such as the hot, rainy summer months. In peak seasons like winter, expect them to start at $240. I was traveling with my family, and stayed in the City View Two Doubles, and paid $285 per night. This type is sometimes more expensive than the City View Queen or City View King because it has two beds, though the City View King is actually larger. Hilton Honors members receive the lowest rates, so be sure to join if you’re not currently a member.

The British Colonial Hilton also offers rooms on executive floors, which come with perks like lounge access with free continental breakfast. There’s also a daily happy hour with appetizers, beer, and other refreshments. Additionally, if executive guests opt for the hot breakfast instead, they receive a discounted rate. These rooms start at $275 during the off-season and around $300 in peak-season.

There is an additional $18.40 resort fee per person per night for all rooms at the hotel, which is not factored into the advertised price. Non-hotel guests can also pay this daily resort fee to use the property’s amenities, so keep in mind that the beach can get pretty crowded during cruise season even though it’s technically private.

For the location and the standard set by Hilton hotels, I thought the British Colonial was a safe choice, reasonably priced, and offered a fun vacation at a good value. It’s also your best (and only) option if you’re looking to have both private beachfront access and still be located in downtown Nassau.

Keep reading to see why I was so impressed by British Colonial Hilton Nassau.

The British Colonial Hilton Nassau offers an enviable beach in downtown Nassau.

I immediately felt my mindset shift to vacation mode as soon as I hopped off the plane in Nassau, Bahamas. This feeling of ease only became stronger as I rode in a taxi to the hotel. The Hilton surprisingly doesn’t offer airport shuttle service, so we took a taxi from the airport, which took about 30 minutes and cost approximately $45. Confirm the price with the driver before getting into the taxi so that there are no surprises at the end of your ride.

The design in the lobby, and throughout rooms, channels a signature Bahamian look.

Walking into the lobby of the British Colonial Hilton, I was greeted by friendly staff, and noticed right away how bright and airy the space was. Palm trees lined the sides of the lobby, which was mostly decked in colorful marble I noticed an interesting use of wood and pillars, and later learned this is a common aesthetic in Bahamian interiors.

The lobby prominently featured a Renaissance-style painting, and both seemed to be a random centerpiece, as well as oddly fitting for the hotel’s colonial theme.

There were a few people waiting in line to check-in when we arrived and it took longer than I expected. This was a hint of what was to come, as much of the service during my stay tended to be very slow. Thankfully, when I finally got to the front of the line, check-in was a breeze. The rooms were ready, and I was eager to see my room and explore the rest of the hotel.

I had a city view but next time would splurge on an ocean view on an executive floor.

My family and I booked two rooms between the five of us traveling. My parents and I stayed in a City View Two Doubles, while my sister and her husband stayed in an Executive Ocean View King room.

City View room are standard, with layouts in King, Queen, or two Doubles. There are also Ocean View rooms, and both types on executive floors, which are the higher-tiered rooms offered, aside from suites.

My family initially wanted to book connected rooms on the executive floor, but they were sold out of Double executive rooms and didn’t offer roller beds. As we didn’t plan on spending too much time in our rooms, we didn’t mind this slight hiccup. If you prefer to be in connecting rooms, the hotel does offer this option, but be sure to request it ahead of arrival.

When I walked into my City View Double Double room, it was exactly what I expected. This is to say, it was pretty standard for a Hilton room. It was approximately 300 square feet which was spacious enough to not feel cramped but wasn’t exactly indulgent either.

The basic amenities were all there with a sitting area, television, workspace, and minifridge.

The walls were painted in shades of yellow, as were the drapes and bed skirts. There was, again, strong usage of Bahamian-style dark-mahogany wood on paneling, chairs, and even the ceiling.

I also noticed that contrary to the typically carpeted floors I’d become accustomed to in Hilton hotels, the floors here were marble, with a rug covering the bed area.

The bed was neat, simple, and with a standard level of firmness, which I prefer for a good night’s rest. I also appreciated the power outlets next to the cushioned headboard.

The name ‘City View’ is really just a reminder that you don’t get to gaze at the ocean, which you’ll need to pay more for. In fact, there was really nothing special about the view. It’s a fine option if you plan to spend most of your time outside the room, but if you dream of waking up to views, definitely choose Ocean View. After seeing my sister’s room, I can vouch that the quality of the ocean view is worth the added price.

Bathrooms are basic and standard. Don't expect luxury here.

The bathroom was the least impressive part of the room. It seemed a little dated and in need of a touch-up. There were spots where paint was chipped and drywall was missing. Toiletries were by Peter Thomas Roth including shampoo, conditioner, lotion, and mouthwash

There was also a locked safe in a well-lit closet, handy for storing important documents and cash.

My room felt decently-sized and at just over $275 in a fairly expensive vacation town, satisfied my expectations. My sister and her husband were also very satisfied with their executive room, which had 30 extra square feet. They collectively agreed that the view, executive lounge access, and free continental breakfast was worth the extra $30. Seeing the rooms side-by-side, I agreed.

The star attraction: the hotel's beach and pool area.

The highlight of the hotel, and what pushed us to book, was the private beach and pool areas. This is what we came for.

The private beach was located right outside, along with a swimming pool, outdoor table tennis, life-size chess, and fitness room. The fitness room was small and good for simple exercise, but it doesn’t have much to offer beyond a few weights and cardio machines.

The best thing about a beach vacation at the British Colonial Hilton is that everything on the beach is included – beach chairs, sunbeds, cabanas, umbrellas, and more are all included in room rates. This made me feel like our $18.40 daily resort fee was actually worth it, unlike many other hotels I’ve visited.

The cabanas were usually reserved while I was there, but there were always sunbeds and beach chairs available as long as I went earlier in the morning.

On days where many cruise ships docked, the beach was more crowded from the hotel day-pass holders. This was a slight nuisance, as it didn’t feel remote or totally quiet, but the day visitors usually cleared out by late afternoon.

The ocean itself was calm enough to go stand-up paddleboarding, which was included at no extra fee, and made for a relaxing afternoon swim. I also liked how the pool area flanked the beach, making it easy to go between pool or ocean to take your dip of choice.

Meals on-site are tasty, but be patient. The service is notoriously slow.

The hotel has two indoor dining areas and a cafe.

The Aqua is the main restaurant and serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner, while The Bullion serves appetizers and snacks and functions more like a bar.

In addition to the Aqua and the Bullion, there is an outdoor patio area where you can order snacks and drinks. There is also poolside service, but many past guests have complained that it wasn’t worth the excessive amount of time they had to wait for food and drinks to arrive.

We had breakfast at the Aqua every morning and paid about $20 per person for the hot breakfast buffet. It’s not exactly cheap but competitive given the large selection of food and that most restaurants in Nassau are pricey.

The British Colonial has a prime location in the middle of downtown Nassau. The hotel is a short walk to the Straw Market, Rawson’s Square, and the National Art Gallery of the Bahamas, which are three of the top attractions in Nassau, Bahamas.

The hotel is also located near the Nassau Harbour, where many restaurants, bars, and shops line the streets. Some of the more popular restaurants include Lukka Kairi, Conch & Kalik, and Graycliff Restaurant.

The British Colonial Hilton has a 3.5 out of 5-star rating on Trip Advisor from over 4,100 reviews.

Previous guests favorably review the location, friendliness, and the private beach. Guests who felt negatively pointed out issues with the professionalism of staff, broken air conditioning, and expensive prices.

I could see why many guests had issues with professionalism. While the staff were all incredibly friendly and accommodating, it would require tracking down numerous staff and significant time to get any problem resolved.

For example, we had issues discounting the hot breakfast from the continental breakfast for those staying on the executive floor almost daily. This issue would filter through a number of different staff members before we were able to sort things out.

Ultimately, it’s important to remember you’re on an island where things work differently. Indeed, everything runs on what is known as ‘island time.’

Who stays here: Families and couples looking for a relatively affordable and relaxing beach vacation that’s still walking distance to the best local activity.

We like: The convenient location was so close to all of Nassau’s must-see attractions and dining spots. We liked not having to hop into a cab every time we wanted to go somewhere and saved extra money because of it, too.

We love (don’t miss this feature!): The ability to walk right outside to a private, well-maintained beach was well worth the cost, and I loved the surrounding outdoor lounge area with pool and games all in one place. You can easily spend the day here, or several, and never want to leave.

We think you should know: In addition to the daily $18 resort fee, the hotel offers day passes for cruise-goers to use the beach and facilities. This means the beach can get quite crowded. Cruisers usually file out by mid-afternoon, but it may not feel relaxing if it’s high cruise season.

We’d do this differently next time: Book an Ocean View Double Double room on an executive floor. After seeing the difference in room types, the picturesque views and lounge access with snacks and breakfast are well worth the added cost and add a lot of value to your overall trip.

The British Colonial Hilton is well-located within walking distance of major downtown Nassau, Bahamas sights. The hotel is not a luxury property, but it’s ideal for couples and families who are simply looking for a relaxing beach vacation with standard accommodations at a reasonable price point that won’t require a car rental or many taxi transfers.

Plus, the beachfront area with pool is excellent and well-maintained. Sure, day visitors bring a crowd, but it’s far better than you’ll find on public beaches, is mere steps from your room, and far cheaper than some of the island’s other mega resorts.

While service can be slow, and any problems might not get resolved immediately, you’ll find this is a common theme throughout the Bahamas. Put your vacation cap on, and enjoy Nassau on island time.

The next time I find myself in Nassau, I’d be happy to stay in the British Colonial Hilton again. The private beach is hard to resist, and the hotel itself had everything I needed for a great beach vacation at a good price.