2 murders, a death, and 2 disappearances in a remote, wild part of Canada could all be connected, police say

caption Security footage showing murder victims Lucas Fowler, 23, and Chynna Deese, 24, at a gas station in Fort Nelson, British Columbia. source RCMP/Reuters

A string of deaths and disappearances in a northerly and remote part of Canada’s British Columbia province may be linked, police have said.

On Friday, Royal Canadian Mounted Police declared Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, missing after their truck was found burning on a little-traveled highway.

While searching for them, police stumbled on another dead body two kilometers away.

It followed the discovery of two bullet-ridden bodies four days earlier, of backpackers Lucas Fowler, 23, and Chynna Deese, 24.

Even though the shot backpackers were found 310 miles from the other incidents, police have said a connection is possible.

Officers are seeking a bearded man seen driving a Jeep, but have few other identifying details.

On Friday, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) declared Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, missing after the Dodge pickup they were using to travel cross-country was found on fire on a highway in northern British Columbia, close to the border with Yukon.

As they searched for the boys, police stumbled on a body they say was not that of McLeod or Schmegelsky, found two kilometers from the smoldering car.

caption Kam McLeod (L) and Bryer Schmegelsky, both of Port Alberni, B.C. source RCMP

They later released this image of the dead man, describing him as being in his fifties of sixties, with a grey beard and grey hair.

caption Police released this sketch of the dead man found 2km from the flaming car on Friday. source RCMP

Four days earlier, on July 15, police found two murder victims, also in remote British Columbia, but 310 miles away.

Lucas Fowler, a 23-year-old Australian, and Chynna Deese, 24, an American, were found by their 1986 Chevrolet van on the Alaska Highway with multiple bullet wounds.

RCMP Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said on Monday that the cases could be connected.

caption The location of Dease Lake, where McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky were found, and Liard River 310 miles away, where Deese and Fowler, 23 were found. source Google Maps

“It’s unusual to have two major investigations of this nature going on at the same time in northern B.C., so we recognize the possibility that these could be linked,” she told a live-streamed press conference.

Shoihet said that police are “hopeful” that the missing teenagers may yet be found alive.

caption 24-year-old American Chynna Deese (L) and boyfriend 23-year-old Australian Lucas Fowler. source RCMP/Reuters

“We’re certainly investigating them as missing persons and we’re hopeful that they will get in touch with us when they see this broadcast.”

Shoihet said officers are looking for one man in connection with the murder of Fowler and Deese.

The man was described as being Caucasian, under 190 centimeters tall, with dark skin, a beard, and dark hair. Police say witnesses saw him talking with Fowler.

Officers released a sketch approximating what the man could look like:

Here is a closer look at the composite sketch of the person @BCRCMP would like to speak to in relation to the double homicide of Lucas and Chyna. pic.twitter.com/xdDAtZcjA9 — Tina Lovgreen (@tinalovgreen) July 22, 2019

The man drove a Jeep Grand Cherokee with a black stripe on the hood, she said.

Road worker Alandra Hull told 9 News she’d seen the couple arguing with a bearded man the night before they were murdered.