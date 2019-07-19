Iranian forces seized 2 British tankers on Friday in a major escalation against the US and UK

caption Oil tankers pass through the Strait of Hormuz on December 21, 2018. source Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters

Iran has seized UK-flagged tanker Stena Impero in the Strait of Hormuz, according to Iranian media and the ship’s operator.

23 crew members are aboard the Stena Impero; the company has been unable to make contact with them since the vessel was seized. None of the sailors are British citizens, UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said in a statement.

A second ship, the British-owned oil tanker Mesdar, was bound for Saudi Arabia Friday when it sharply veered course north towards Iran. A US official told CNN that the Mesdar also had been seized by Iran.

Visit Business Insider’s home page for more stories.

Iran seized two British tankers in the Persian Gulf within hours of each other Friday in a major escalation against the US and UK.

On Friday, Iran’s PressTV reported that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps seized control of the UK-flagged tanker Stena Impero, when unconfirmed reports emerged that a second ship, the British-owned tanker Mesdar, had also been taken by force. A maritime tracker showed the Saudi Arabia-bound Mesdar sharply veer off course towards Iran.

The Stena Impero’s owner, the Sweden-based Stena, and its operator, Northern Marine Management, released a statement about the confirmed seizure.

“Stena Bulk and Northern Marine Management can confirm that at approximately 1600 BST on 19th July UK registered vessel Stena Impero (built 2018, 49,683 DWT) was approached by unidentified small crafts and a helicopter during transit of the Strait of Hormuz while the vessel was in international waters,” the release states. “We are presently unable to contact the vessel which is now heading north towards Iran.”

The company states that there are 23 crew members aboard the Stena Impero, and none of the sailors are British citizens, UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said in a statement.

BREAKING: U.K. Foreign Sec. says two ships were “seized by Iranian authorities in the Strait of Hormuz” https://t.co/txjjVscevB pic.twitter.com/xL7cfk9HkE — CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) July 19, 2019

Read more: USS Boxer had a bizarre and dangerous encounter with an Iranian chopper right before the ship destroyed a drone

The tanker entered the Strait of Hormuz bound for Al Jubail, Saudi Arabia on Friday. The tanker drove straight out of the channel towards Iran’s Qeshm island, according to Marinetraffic.com.

The second ship, the British-owned oil tanker Mesdar, was bound for Saudi Arabia Friday when it sharply veered off course toward Iran, according to the ship tracking website. Neither Iran nor the ship’s owners, Norbulk Shipping UK based in Glasgow, Scotland, confirmed Friday whether it too had been seized, but CNN reported US officials saying that Iran had seized the Liberian-flagged tanker.

The two British tankers are not the only foreign vessels seized by Iran in the past week; on Thursday, it released footage of an IRGC boat crew circling the UAE-owned, Panama-flagged Riah tanker, which has been missing since Sunday. British Royal Marines seized an Iranian vessel, which the UK said was smuggling fuel to Syria. Iran denies that the vessel was carrying fuel to Syria and has repeatedly demanded its release.

Here’s what we know: LR1 Stena Impero, a UK-flagged tanker, left Houston laden with ethanol in May.

It discharged in India in early June and arrived Tuesday in Fajairah.

It left today signaling for Jubail, Saudi Arabia

At about 15:17 UTC, the vessel took an abrupt turn north pic.twitter.com/MU6Luj5PD6 — ClipperData (@ClipperData) July 19, 2019

The US-Iran standoff has targeted tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, where over $1 billion of crude oil is shipped through daily. Oil prices have remained largely stable over the past month and are currently around $55 for a barrel, but began rising as news spread of Iran’s seizure.

Commenting on broader tensions in the region, US President Donald Trump said Friday that US ships are “the most deadly ships ever conceived and we hope for [Iran’s] sake they don’t do anything foolish. If they do they’re going to pay a price like nobody’s ever paid a price.”