11 sleeper picks to win the Open Championship at Royal Portrush

This weekend the best golfers in the world will meet at Royal Portrush to compete at the Open Championship.

Heading into the tournament, fan favorites Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, and Tiger Woods are all expected to be present near the top of the leaderboard.

For those betting the tournament though, the real value lies in the long shots, with plenty of former winners and perennial contenders offering great odds for bettors.

The race for the Claret Jug at the Open Championship this year has plenty of favorites, but when it comes to wagering, the real money is made backing the long shots. With odds as high as 300/1, you only have to bet a little to win a lot if you have a keen eye for a winner.

Read more: Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods and 10 others with the best odds to win the Open Championship at Royal Portrush There’s a ton of ways to bet golf, but the easiest way to put a bit of money down is to bet on four or five golfers to win and hope that at least one or two of them are within striking distance on Sunday. Below are 11 long-shot picks to win at Royal Portrush his weekend. All odds come courtesy of the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook.

Henrik Stenson

Current odds: 30/1

World ranking: No. 37

Best Open finish: Won – 2016

One thing to know: Henrik Stenson has a strong all-around game and has had plenty of success at the Open, having won the tournament in 2016 and finished in the top three on three other occasions. He’s been a top-10 finisher at the past three tournaments he’s played, including the U.S. Open, so it’s safe to say he’s in solid form heading into the weekend at Royal Portrush.

Bubba Watson

Current odds: 30/1

World ranking: No. 21

Best Open finish: T23 – 2012

One thing to know: The Open has never been a great tournament for Bubba Watson, having missed the cut in three of the past five years. That said, he’s a fan favorite that’s rarely available at solid odds for majors, so if he’s a player you enjoy watching, throw down a few bucks and see if he can keep in contention on Sunday.

Bryson DeChambeau

Current odds: 40/1

World ranking: No. 6

Best Open finish: T51 – 2018

One thing to know: After a blistering four wins in 2018, Bryson DeChambeau has cooled off this year, but is still seen as one of the talented young golfers ready to take the next step with a major win. One of the most meticulous players in the sport, his care and precision with every shot should serve him well on the links.

Jordan Spieth

Current odds: 40/1

World ranking: No. 38

Best Open finish: Won – 2017

One thing to know: Jordan Spieth hit was will likely be remembered as the most iconic shot of his career en route to winning the 2017 Open. While he’s been far from his best so far this season, it’s clear that on his best day he can compete with anybody, and his 40/1 odds can feel like quite a bargain.

Graeme McDowell

Current odds: 50/1

World ranking: No. 97

Best Open finish: T5 – 2012

One thing to know: Graeme McDowell will have the support of the home crowd behind him as a Portrush native. He’s finished in the top 10 at the Open twice in his career, has played well at the past two majors, and will likely play the course more first-hand knowledge of the course than any golfer in the field.

Patrick Reed

Current odds: 50/1

World ranking: No. 25

Best Open finish: T12 – 2016

One thing to know: Once golf’s greatest villain before Brooks Koepka stormed his way through the majors, Patrick Reed enters the Open at Royal Portrush on a streak of solid play. He’ll tee off with Tiger Woods for the first two rounds of the tournament.

Marc Leishman

Current odds: 60/1

World ranking: No. 24

Best Open finish: T2 – 2015

One thing to know: Marc Leishman will always get a bit of buzz from gamblers when it’s time for the Open, as his low-flying strikes lend themselves well to the windy conditions that links courses often present. He’s finished in the top six at the Open in three of the past five years.

Tony Finau

Current odds: 80/1

World ranking: No. 17

Best Open finish: T9 – 2018

One thing to know: Tony Finau isn’t as hot as he was during his run through the majors in 2018, but he’s never finished lower than 27th at the Open and reached the top 10 last year. At 80/1 he’s a fun long shot to back.

Ian Poulter

Current odds: 100/1

World ranking: No. 39

Best Open finish: 2nd – 2008

One thing to know: Ian Poulter will always be an intriguing play when betting links golf. While his age means he might not have the distance of some of the younger players on tour, the rest of his game is reliable and well-suited for success at Royal Portrush.

Rafael Cabrera Bello

Current odds: 100/1

World ranking: No. 34

Best Open finish: T4 – 2017

One thing to know: Rafael Cabrera Bello is fresh off a top-10 finish at the Scottish Open and has made the cut six of the seven times he’s played the Open in his career. He’s far from the favorite, but 100/1 odds feel like a great value on a player with a real chance to contend.

Tyrell Hatton

Current odds: 150/1

World ranking: No. 43

Best Open finish: T5 – 2016

One thing to know: Tyrell Hatton has three wins in his professional career, two of which have come on links courses. That said, he’s missed the cut four times in the past six years at the Open, so he’s truly an all-or-nothing play this weekend.

