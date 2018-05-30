British people are now more negative about Brexit than ever before

caption Are British people turning against Brexit? source Getty

New poll finds British people are increasingly negative about Brexit.

The ICM poll for the Guardian found voters are more sceptical about the benefits of Britain than ever before.

The shift has come from increasing pessimism among Remain voters as well as increasing uncertainty among Leave supporters.

The findings come as anti-Brexit campaigners mobilise against Brexit.

LONDON – British people are more negative about leaving the European Union than ever before, with Leave voters increasingly uncertain about how Brexit will affect their lives.

The latest ICM tracker poll for the Guardian, published on Wednesday, suggests that a growing number of British people now believe that Brexit will have a negative economic and social impact on life in Britain.

According to the poll:

45% of Brits now say Brexit will have a negative impact on the British economy, with just 30% saying it will have a positive impact.

39% of Brits say Brexit will have a negative impact on life in Britain, with just 32% saying it will have a positive impact.

32% say Brexit will have a negative impact on their personal finances, compared to just 14% who believe it will have a positive impact.

The findings are the most negative ICM have found since they began tracking public opinion on Brexit since the EU referendum in 2016.

The shift appears to be driven largely by Remain supporters who have become increasingly negative about Brexit since the vote. However, ICM has also found Leave voters becoming increasingly unsure about its impact.

“Across all three statements, there’s an indication that the increase in overall negativity could be attributed to increasing negativity among those who voted remain in 2016, while those who voted leave look increasingly unsure about the likely impact of Brexit, answering ‘don’t know'” ICM’s Alex Turk said in a statement.

“This last finding – of possible increasing uncertainty on the impact of Brexit among leave voters – is something to watch out for over the coming months. If Remainers become increasingly certain that Brexit is a bad idea, while leavers waver more and more, then interesting times lie ahead.”

The findings come as pro-EU groups mobilise in an attempt to keep Britain in the EU.

The George Soros-backed anti-Brexit group Best for Britain is set to lay out its detailed plans for stopping Brexit to coincide with the one-year anniversary of Theresa May’s failed general election campaign next month.