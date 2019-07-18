‘You embody the best of America’: UK politicians stand in solidarity with Ilhan Omar against Trump’s ‘unashamed racism’

caption Ilhan Omar source Getty

UK politicians sign a message of solidarity to Democratic representatives Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley, after Donald Trump suggests they should “go back” where they came from.

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn and Mayor of London Sadiq Khan join more than 13,000 signatories.

“We are disgusted by Donald Trump’s attack on you. His blatant, unashamed racism has appalled people around the world,” the letter states.

It comes after Trump supporters chanted “send her back” in reference to Omar, as Trump addressed a campaign rally.

Dozens of British politicians, including Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn and the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, have sent a message of solidarity to Ilhan Omar and the three other congresswomen targeted by Donald Trump in recent days, in opposition to his “unashamed racism.”

In a letter sent to Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley, they condemned Trump’s tweets in which he suggested the women should “go back” to the “crime infested” countries they came from.

“You embody the best of America. Its diversity is its strength. Thank you for showing the world that America can still provide leadership to be proud of, even when the White House has abdicated that role.

“We stand in solidarity with you.”

At a campaign rally on Wednesday, Trump’s supporters joined in chanting of “send her back,” in reference to Omar.

The letter was compiled by the anti-racist group Hope Not Hate and signed by 13,809 of its supporters.

It’s campaign director Matthew McGregor, said that Trump had given succor to racists around the world.

“Donald Trump’s racist tweets were a disgusting attack on four Congresswomen of colour. Trump’s racism crosses borders – his slurs have an impact around the world and have given heart to white nationalists everywhere,” he said.

“We want Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley to know that from across the political spectrum in Britain, thousands and thousands of people are grateful for their leadership, for the hope they give people, and that they have our solidarity.”

The letter was signed by opposition politicians from the Labour Party, Green Party, and Plaid Cymru.

