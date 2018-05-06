Kate Middleton took the first official photographs of newborn Prince Louis — including a tender moment with sister Princess Charlotte

caption Prince Louis was born on April 23 and is fifth in line to the throne. source Kensington Palace

The British royal family released the first official photographs of the newest family member, Prince Louis.

Princess Charlotte, 3, is also seen holding her baby brother.

Both photographs were snapped by Kate, Duchess of Cambridge.

Kensington Palace on Saturday released the first official photographs of Prince Louis, born on April 23.

The first photo shows Louis at three days old, wearing a white jumper and trousers.

This image of Prince Louis was taken by The Duchess of Cambridge at Kensington Palace on 26th April. The Duke and Duchess would like to thank members of the public for their kind messages following the birth of Prince Louis, and for Princess Charlotte’s third birthday. pic.twitter.com/bjxhZhvbXN — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 5, 2018

The second photo shows Louis being cradled and kissed by his older sister, Princess Charlotte.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, taken by The Duchess at Kensington Palace. This image was taken on 2nd May, on Princess Charlotte’s third Birthday. pic.twitter.com/H5VVgIwRGp — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 5, 2018

Both of the photographs were taken by Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, at her and Prince William’s home in Kensington Palace.

Louis, who is fifth in the line to the throne, will stay at home while the rest of his family, including four-year-old Prince George and three-year-old Princess Charlotte, attend the at the May 19 wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle..