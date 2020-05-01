Economic inequality puts UK ethnic minorities at up to 3.5 times the risk of dying of COVID-19 in hospital

caption The IFS and Race Equality Foundation suggest vulnerability to COVID-19 among ethnic minorities can be attributed to economic and health inequality. source Getty Images / FatCamera

Individuals of ethnic minorities are overrepresented among COVID-19 hospital deaths, according to an IFS report.

The research also shows these disparities can’t be attributed to factors like age or geography; the report suggests they can be accounted for by economic inequality.

“Health inequalities present in black and minority ethnic communities have placed them at greater risk from coronavirus,” the Race Equality Foundation stated.

The disproportionate numbers of people from ethnic minorities dying from COVID-19 in the UK can be attributed to widespread inequality, according to a report by the Institute for Fiscal Studies.

Per capita hospital deaths of Black Caribbeans are three times that of the majority White British group in England, while per capita deaths in the “Other Black” group are double that of the population overall.

After accounting for differences in age, sex, and geography, Black Caribbean deaths are 1.7 times those of White British. Pakistani deaths are 2.7 times as high, and Black African fatalities 3.5 times higher.

caption “Hospital deaths show clear disparities between ethnic groups in their mortality from COVID-19,” said IFS research economist, Ross Warwick. source Getty Images / South_agency

Other minority groups have also seen excess mortality, with Indians also suffering more fatalities than average.

“Hospital deaths show clear disparities between ethnic groups in their mortality from COVID-19,” said IFS research economist Ross Warwick. “When you account for the fact that most minority groups are relatively young overall, the number of deaths looks disproportionate in most ethnic minority groups.”

One would expect mortality among Black Africans to be 70% lower and Pakistanis to be 60% lower than for White British, the report indicated.

The IFS research also shows these disparities cannot be attributed to obvious demographic characteristics like age or geography.

Increased deaths could be down to what job you do

Warwick said different factors may be more important for disparities among different groups. The prevalence of some minority groups in “key worker” roles may affect some communities. For others, underlying health conditions like diabetes may be more significant risk factors.

Key workers are at higher risk of infection through the jobs they do. Black Africans are particularly likely to be employed in key worker roles which might put them at risk of coming into contact with the virus.

caption “Older Bangladeshis appear vulnerable on the basis of underlying health conditions,” Warwick said. source Getty Images / Mayur Kakade

A third of all working-age Black Africans are employed in key worker roles – 50% more than the share of the White British population.

Indian, Pakistani, and Black African men are, respectively, 125%, 150% and 300% more likely to work in healthcare than White British men, respectively.

More than two in ten Black African women of working age are employed in health and social care roles.

While the Indian ethnic group makes up 3% of the working-age population of England and Wales, they account for 14% of doctors.

Bad housing and health inequality makes death more likely

Jabeer Butt of the Race Equality Foundation told Business Insider: “We find ourselves in a shocking situation. In the last two years, the NHS published a longterm plan and an interim people plan. Both those plans talked about the extent of black and minority ethnic communities, and were quite radical in recognizing multimorbidity in these communities and a need for a specific action.”

“If you look at all the work that was done up until mid-April,” he added. “It was as though black and minority communities didn’t exist: you’d be hard-pushed to find a single guidance document that even mentions inequality for diverse communities.”

“All the guidance, all the actions, all the steps that have been taken seem to have been bereft of any analysis of inequality experienced by BME communities,” said Butt.

“There are a range of political, cultural, social and economic factors that will determine the impact of COVID-19 on black and minority ethnic communities,” said Butt. “For example, people in black and minority ethnic groups are twice as likely to be living in poverty and are more likely to be employed in a key worker role or experiencing housing deprivation.”

According to the Race Equality Foundation, housing deprivation among black and minority ethnic communities is generally higher than for white British groups.

caption While the Indian ethnic group makes up 3% of the working-age population of England and Wales, they account for 14% of doctors. source Getty Images / Christophere Furlong / Staff

A 2015 census conducted by the foundation in 2015 established that Black African households are 75% more likely to experience housing deprivation than white British households, while Bangladeshi households are 63% more likely to experience housing deprivation.

The same census showed that just under half of over-crowded households were black and minority ethnic, another factor in limiting the ability to socially distance effectively.

Black and minority ethnic people also have higher rates of long term conditions associated with a higher risk of COVID-19 morbidity high blood pressure, Coronary Heart Disease, and diabetes.

While African Caribbean people have a higher prevalence of high blood pressure, South Asian people see increased rates of Coronary Heart Disease, according to the British Heart Foundation.

“Older Bangladeshis appear vulnerable on the basis of underlying health conditions,” Warwick said.

Compared with White British people over 60 years of age, Bangladeshis are more than 60% more likely to have a long-term health condition that makes them particularly vulnerable to COVID-19 infection, which may explain excess fatalities in this group.

South Asian people are also up to six times more likely to have Type 2 diabetes, according to Diabetes UK, a condition which worsens outcomes for those infected with COVID-19.

“There needs to be a recognition that the health inequalities present in black and minority ethnic communities have placed them at greater risk from coronavirus and that there needs to be a long-term commitment to closing those inequalities,” the Race Equality Foundation stated.

Ethnic minorities are also more likely to have lost work

Certain ethnic groups are still more economically vulnerable to the current crisis than others, even if they aren’t in key worker roles.

“There are striking differences in economic vulnerability between ethnic groups,” said Professor Lucinda Platt, member of the IFS Deaton Review of Inequalities panel. “Bangladeshi men are four times as likely as White British men to have jobs in shutdown industries, with Pakistani men nearly three times as likely.”

caption Bangladeshi men are four times as likely as White British men to have jobs in shutdown industries. This may be down to their heavy concentration in the restaurant sector. source Getty Images / Peter Macdiarmid / Staff

One of the reasons Bangladeshi men are four times as likely as White British men to have jobs in shutdown industries is, in large part, down to their heavy concentration in the restaurant sector.

Many Pakistani men work as taxi drivers, which may partially explain their increased likelihood of having lost work as compared with their White British counterparts.

Black African and Black Caribbean men are both 50% more likely to have lost work.

caption Butt suggests that disparities in the living spaces afforded to people of ethnic minorities and, in turn, their ability to socially distance effectively, can be partially attributed to policies made over the last 10 years. source Getty Images / Gideon Mendel / Contributor

Self-employment – where incomes are especially uncertain – is especially common amongst Pakistanis and Bangladeshis, with Pakistani men being 70% more likely to be self-employed than the White British majority.

“Household savings are lower than average among Black Africans, Black Caribbeans, and Bangladeshis,” added Platt.

Bangladeshis, Black Caribbeans, and Black Africans also have the most limited savings to provide a financial buffer against losses in income: only around 30% live in households with enough to cover one month of income.

This is in stark contrast with 60% of White British, Other White, Indian and Pakistani populations.