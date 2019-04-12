A British woman was accused by Italian police of stealing ancient tiles from Pompeii ruins

source Giorgio Cosulich/Getty Images

A 21-year-old woman from the UK was accused by Italian police of stealing tiles from ancient Pompeii ruins.

Italian police reported that the woman, Caprice Arnold, climbed over a safety barrier and used a sharp object to cut the tiles from the floor.

Arnold claims she wasn’t trying to steal the tiles but was “inspecting” them.

Caprice Arnold, a 21-year-old woman from the UK, was looking forward to a trip to Italy to celebrate her birthday.

Instead, the trip became a nightmare after Italian police accused her of stealing tiles from ancient Pompeii ruins dating back centuries.

Arnold was visiting the ruins with her father and sister when she climbed over a safety barrier and used a sharp object to cut tiles from the floor, Italian police reported earlier this week, according to KentOnline. A caretaker of the grounds, who spotted Arnold, proceeded to alert police about the damage – which was estimated to total around 3,000 euros ($3391).

“The guard stopped her and asked for her details to make a report, but she declined and walked away, leaving the mosaic pieces on the ground,” an Italian police official said, according to KentLive. “The woman showed little remorse, despite the fact she may stand trial and get a suspended sentence of up to eight months.”

The case was “highly likely” to go to court, according to The Sun.

Caprice Arnold, from Turnbridge Wells, Kent, was celebrating her birthday in Italy with family when she was arrested after climbing over a rail around the 2,000-year-old artefact. But the 21-year-old claims she only bent down to 'inspect loose… https://t.co/t0X4pQFsEj — Police Alerts UK (@PoliceAlertsUk) April 12, 2019

But, Arnold told The Sun that the accusations against her aren’t the full story. Rather, she claims she only bent down to inspect the loose tiles before being seized by the caretaker. She added that she wasn’t searched or provided a translator when interacting with Italian police.

“I was so scared. I have done nothing wrong,” Arnold told The Sun. “I kept trying to explain but I don’t speak Italian and they didn’t speak English… they have since said I had tiles and some kind of tool in my bag but that is 100 percent not true, they did not even search me.”

The family was told that they would be receiving a letter in the mail from Italian authorities, but they have heard nothing since returning to the UK earlier in the week. Arnold’s father told The Sun that he fears that police wanted to make an example out of his daughter, to dissuade tourists from damaging the ruins.

“It ruined the trip from then on and I was not able to enjoy it,” Arnold said.