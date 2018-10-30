A woman claims she’s had sex with 20 ghosts and is now engaged to one, and people are confused

caption Amethyst Realm source ITV This Morning

British woman Amethyst Realm, 30, announced she is engaged to a ghost.

Her engagement comes almost a year after she told “ITV This Morning” that she had cheated on her human fiancé with a ghost, and went on to have several other paranormal affairs.

People on social media were quick to question her story, while others jokes about her lively dating life.

A British woman who claimed she slept with at least 20 ghosts has announced her engagement to a spirit just in time for Halloween.

Amethyst Realm, 30, told the British TV show “ITV This Morning” last year that she had cheated on her human fiancé with a ghost, and went on to have several other paranormal affairs.

And now Realm has announced she is happily engaged to a ghost, who she said proposed in England’s Wookey Hole caves after a nine-month relationship, according to The Sun.

“There was no going down on one knee – he doesn’t have knees. But for the first time, I heard him speak,” she told The Sun. “I could actually hear his voice and it was beautiful. Deep, sexy and real.”

People on social media were quick to question her story.

She better not complain if he ghosts her — Jamie Jive (@FinalJive) October 30, 2018

Seems like a pretty extreme way to deal with family asking why you're still single at Thanksgiving but okay — Mike (@hammerito) October 30, 2018

dam, the fiance who she left for the ghost must be feeling some sort of way — Robert (@robwiii) October 30, 2018

Others joked that despite being with a ghost, Realm’s lively dating life was far more exiting than theirs.

https://t.co/tcA4dHylCG still more exciting than my dating life ????????‍♀️???????? — Zasha W-Wilkinson (@zashawwilkinson) October 30, 2018

I can honestly say it beats staying home alone on a Saturday night.#HappyHalloween #OldMaidhttps://t.co/juCsRMdZSE — Barbara Morrison (@bkmorrison) October 30, 2018

Realm said she hasn’t planned the wedding yet, but she hopes it will be a big event.

She added that her family and friends have embraced her relationship with the ghost, who doesn’t seem have a name.

And despite previously having a real, human fiancé, Realm said she’s much happier with a ghost.

“Sometimes I get the feeling that I’m being moved,” she said. “Orgasms I have with my spirit lovers have been way more satisfying than any I’ve had with ordinary men.”