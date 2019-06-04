Britney Spears posted an upbeat video of herself dancing with a stuffed snake, echoing her iconic VMAs performance in 2001

caption Britney Spears performs at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards. source Kevin Kane/WireImage

Britney Spears posted a video of herself dancing to Billie Eilish’s song, “Bad Guy.”

She used a stuffed snake as a prop, reminiscent of her iconic performance at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards.

“Great song !! It made me pick up another [snake],” Spears wrote in the caption, using a snake emoji in place of the word.

Eilish re-posted the video on her Instagram story after commenting, “omg.”

Britney Spears posted a video of herself dancing late Monday night, and her upbeat choreography echoed one of her most iconic career moments.

As the 37-year-old pop star moved to Billie Eilish’s song “Bad Guy,” she used a stuffed snake as a prop.

During her performance of “I’m a Slave 4 U” at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards, a then-19-year-old Spears famously draped a 7-foot-long albino Burmese python around her shoulders.

To this day, the song and its live debut hold a special place in fans’ hearts.

Imagine being 19 and debuting a song no one’s ever heard like this. pic.twitter.com/ktLk09zo97 — Britney Fan (@BritneyHiatus) May 29, 2019

Naturally, those fans were thrilled with Spears’ new video and her callback to the memorable performance.

Britney Spears dancing to Bad Guy with a toy snake I’m deceased — michael mc (@sspaghettios) June 4, 2019

Britney Spears dancing to a Billie Eilish song while holding a stuffed snake is the concept we haven't thought of and never knew we needed pic.twitter.com/7WGQy1RPFI — kev (@porfIavor) June 4, 2019

.@britneyspears is coming for blood! And apparently killing that snake too ???? Shook!! pic.twitter.com/46piOO8kia — Izzy Hernandez (@MyDearJournal) June 4, 2019

Eilish even re-posted the video on her Instagram story after commenting on Spears’ post, “omg.”

caption Eilish was clearly excited about Spears dancing to her song. source @billieeilish/Instagram

Fans shouldn’t get too excited about Spears recreating the performance onstage, however. She once told E! News that in retrospect, dancing with a live snake was “so dumb.”

“It’s insane! Why did I do that?” she said, adding that she would “never” do it again.