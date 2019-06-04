Britney Spears posted an upbeat video of herself dancing with a stuffed snake, echoing her iconic VMAs performance in 2001

- source
- Britney Spears posted a video of herself dancing to Billie Eilish’s song, “Bad Guy.”
- She used a stuffed snake as a prop, reminiscent of her iconic performance at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards.
- “Great song !! It made me pick up another [snake],” Spears wrote in the caption, using a snake emoji in place of the word.
- Eilish re-posted the video on her Instagram story after commenting, “omg.”
Britney Spears posted a video of herself dancing late Monday night, and her upbeat choreography echoed one of her most iconic career moments.
As the 37-year-old pop star moved to Billie Eilish’s song “Bad Guy,” she used a stuffed snake as a prop.
“Great song !! It made me pick up another [snake],” Spears wrote in the caption, using a snake emoji in place of the word.
During her performance of “I’m a Slave 4 U” at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards, a then-19-year-old Spears famously draped a 7-foot-long albino Burmese python around her shoulders.
To this day, the song and its live debut hold a special place in fans’ hearts.
Imagine being 19 and debuting a song no one’s ever heard like this. pic.twitter.com/ktLk09zo97
— Britney Fan (@BritneyHiatus) May 29, 2019
Naturally, those fans were thrilled with Spears’ new video and her callback to the memorable performance.
Britney Spears dancing to Bad Guy with a toy snake I’m deceased
— michael mc (@sspaghettios) June 4, 2019
Britney Spears dancing to a Billie Eilish song while holding a stuffed snake is the concept we haven't thought of and never knew we needed pic.twitter.com/7WGQy1RPFI
— kev (@porfIavor) June 4, 2019
.@britneyspears is coming for blood! And apparently killing that snake too ???? Shook!! pic.twitter.com/46piOO8kia
— Izzy Hernandez (@MyDearJournal) June 4, 2019
Eilish even re-posted the video on her Instagram story after commenting on Spears’ post, “omg.”
Fans shouldn’t get too excited about Spears recreating the performance onstage, however. She once told E! News that in retrospect, dancing with a live snake was “so dumb.”
“It’s insane! Why did I do that?” she said, adding that she would “never” do it again.