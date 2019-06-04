Britney Spears posted an upbeat video of herself dancing with a stuffed snake, echoing her iconic VMAs performance in 2001

By
Callie Ahlgrim
-
Britney Spears performs at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards.

caption
Britney Spears performs at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards.
source
Kevin Kane/WireImage

Britney Spears posted a video of herself dancing late Monday night, and her upbeat choreography echoed one of her most iconic career moments.

As the 37-year-old pop star moved to Billie Eilish’s song “Bad Guy,” she used a stuffed snake as a prop.

“Great song !! It made me pick up another [snake],” Spears wrote in the caption, using a snake emoji in place of the word.

During her performance of “I’m a Slave 4 U” at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards, a then-19-year-old Spears famously draped a 7-foot-long albino Burmese python around her shoulders.

Read more: Britney Spears’ manager said she may never perform again, but many of her fans say they don’t trust him

To this day, the song and its live debut hold a special place in fans’ hearts.

Naturally, those fans were thrilled with Spears’ new video and her callback to the memorable performance.

Eilish even re-posted the video on her Instagram story after commenting on Spears’ post, “omg.”

Eilish was clearly excited about Spears dancing to her song.

caption
Eilish was clearly excited about Spears dancing to her song.
source
@billieeilish/Instagram

Fans shouldn’t get too excited about Spears recreating the performance onstage, however. She once told E! News that in retrospect, dancing with a live snake was “so dumb.”

“It’s insane! Why did I do that?” she said, adding that she would “never” do it again.