Britney Spears says she accidentally burned down her home gym in a hilariously honest video: ‘One thing led to another’

Britney Spears revealed in a hilariously honest video that she accidentally burned down her home gym, and only has a few pieces of equipment left.

“Hi guys, I’m in my gym right now, I haven’t been in here for six months because I burnt my gym down, unfortunately,” the “Toxic” singer told followers.

“I had two candles, and… yeah. One thing led to another, and I burnt it down,” Spears explained, adding that only two pieces of equipment were left unscathed.

In the caption for her video, the singer shared more details about the accident, including that the fire alarm went off “by the grace of God” and “nobody got hurt.”

On social media, fans of the singer expressed their amusement at Spears’ dedication to fitness and casual way of discussing her accident.

“She’s so chill about burning down her gym. Homegirl just hops right into her arm lifts lol,” one commenter wrote under Spears’ Instagram post, while another just said, “Love this queen!!”

And on Twitter, fans praised the singer, calling the fire a “2020 mood.”

This isn’t the first time a hilarious story from Spears has amused fans and casual followers alike. In March, the singer shared on Instagram that she’d run a 100-meter dash in just under six seconds – which would make her the fastest person in the world, outrunning famous athletes like Usain Bolt (who can run a 100-meter dash in about 10 seconds).

After Spears was met with surprised reactions, she clarified in a subsequent video that “obviously I was joking about running the 100 meter dash in 5.97 seconds …. the world record is held by Usain Bolt which is 9.58 seconds.”

Even though the pop star backtracked on her original claim, fans of Spears still expressed their support and admiration for the hilarious singer on social media.