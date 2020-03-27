Britney Spears put on a fashion show for her Instagram followers: ‘I guess I’m bored’

While social distancing at home, Britney Spears decided to show off her modeling skills by putting on her own fashion show.

The “Oops!… I Did It Again” singer shared a video on Instagram in which she was wearing three different looks.

Spears said she made the video because she was bored and “tired of being still.”

Britney Spears is just trying to live her best life while social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The “Oops!… I Did It Again” singer shared an Instagram video modeling three different looks, including dresses she apparently had no idea were in her closet.

Spears started the video twirling around in a one-shoulder orange dress with a black choker on before changing into a form-fitting pink dress with ruffled sleeves. She ended it dancing around in a yellow crop top with ruffled sleeves and denim shorts.

“Okay I guess I’m bored …. in my home for two weeks of quarantine and I’m modeling dresses I never knew I had ???????????????????????? !!!! I tried to screenshot a picture but it didn’t work ????‍♀️????‍♀️????‍♀️ I realized I had my hair in a pony tail and no shoes ???????????? anyhow I got this cute video !!! I was tired of being still so I got up to go dance in this orange dress,” she wrote in her caption.

Spears explained that after wearing the orange dress, she learned what the color actually symbolizes.

“….. and do you know what I just learned today ??!? That orange symbolizes wealth, success, stimulation, happiness, fun, balance, sexuality, enjoyment, expression, heat, sunshine, and warmth ☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️????????‍♀️ and that’s how I felt when I put it on !!!!!!” she continued.

Based on Spears’ other Instagram posts, it’s obvious that one of her favorite accessories is a choker necklace. On Wednesday, she posted a photo in a red striped dress with a black choker on.

Before that, she shared a picture in a white bikini and a matching white choker.

In the caption for her fashion show video, the 38-year-old star also took the opportunity to clarify comments she made about running a 5.97-second 100-meter dash. The world record is still held by legendary Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt, who ran the dash in 9.58 seconds.

“PS …. obviously I was joking about running the 100 meter dash in 5.97 seconds …. the world record is held by Usain Bolt which is 9.58 seconds …. but you better believe I’m coming for the world record ???? !!!! #joking #workbitch,” she wrote at the end of her caption.

