Britney Spears showed off her figure in a video after accusing the paparazzi of altering her body in bikini photos

Britney Spears made waves in her Instagram story on Sunday when she accused the paparazzi of altering photos of her body, saying that the pictures taken on her Miami vacation made her look “40 pounds bigger” than she is.

In a follow-up video she shared on Monday, Spears doubled down on those accusations.

“Good morning, so this is me the day after me on my boat ride,” she begins the video, which you can see on Instagram.

She then asks her followers: “Do I look any different today than yesterday?”

In the same post, Spears shared one of the paparazzi photos taken by The Mega Agency during her vacation with boyfriend Sam Asghari, as well as a boomerang video of her turning around to show off her figure.

Asghari showed his support for Spears’ message by commenting: “The realest ???? #lioness.”

caption Britney Spears recently vacationed in Miami. source Splash News

Spears first accused the paparazzi of altering the photos, which were published on the Daily Mail, on Sunday.

“Yesterday I went swimming. I look like I’m 40 pounds bigger than I am today,” she said in a video on her Instagram story captured by YouTube channel Britney Online. “This is how I am right now and I’m skinny as a needle. You tell me, what is real?”

The Mega Agency previously told INSIDER that it didn’t alter the photos in any way.

“We at Mega love Britney and think she looks absolutely great,” a representative said. “It was really nice to see her relaxed and happy and having so much fun. We took thousands of pictures of her and Sam enjoying themselves in Miami over the weekend and to suggest we altered them in any shape or form is ludicrous. We would be more than happy to let her see all the original raw files and video we shot.”

Representatives for Spears did not immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.