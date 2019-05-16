Britney Spears’ manager said she may never perform again, but many of her fans say they don’t trust him

caption Britney Spears performs in 2017. source TPG/Getty Images

Britney Spears’ longtime manager Larry Rudolph recently told TMZ that she may never perform again.

“I don’t want her to work again ’till she’s ready, physically, mentally and passionately,” he said. “If that time never comes again it will never come again.”

Fans are primarily concerned with Spears’ health and happiness – but many also say that Rudolph shouldn’t be trusted.

Spears fired Rudolph back in 2007 when he helped send her to rehab. They reunited later, but many believe he forcibly engineered her “comeback” when she wasn’t ready.

Spears recently spent time at a mental health facility in Los Angeles. According to TMZ, she was committed against her will.

According to Britney Spears’ longtime manager Larry Rudolph, the iconic pop star may never perform again. But according to Spears’ dedicated fans, Rudolph cannot be trusted as her mouthpiece.

Rudolph, who’s credited with discovering a 15-year-old Spears and guiding her early career, recently told TMZ that her Las Vegas residency has been effectively canceled.

“As the person who guides her career – based on the information I and all of the professionals who work with her are being told on a need-to-know basis – from what I have gathered it’s clear to me she should not be going back to do this Vegas residency, not in the near future and possibly never again,” he said.

caption Britney Spears and Larry Rudolph in 2017. source Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Spears recently spent time at a mental health facility in Los Angeles, which spawned the #FreeBritney movement from fans who believe she’s being unfairly controlled by her 11-year-long conservatorship, which gives her father legal control over all her medical and financial decisions.

It was originally reported that she checked herself into the facility. But according to a recent report from TMZ, Spears told a judge that her father had her committed and forced her to take drugs against her will.

According to Rudolph, Spears went to the facility and postponed her Las Vegas residency because “her meds stopped working and she was distraught over her dad’s illness.”

“I don’t want her to work again ’till she’s ready, physically, mentally and passionately,” he told TMZ. “If that time never comes again it will never come again. I have no desire or ability to make her work again. I am only here for her when she wants to work. And, if she ever does want to work again, I’m here to tell her if it’s a good idea or a bad idea.”

caption Britney Spears and Larry Rudolph in 2011. source Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

He later clarified his comments, telling Billboard that he doesn’t want media outlets “implying that Britney will never work again.”

That’s not what I said,” Rudolph told Billboard. “I simply said that the Vegas residency is now officially off and that she hasn’t called me in months to talk about doing anything so I’m not sure if or when she will ever want to work again. It’s that simple.”

Fans were reminded of Rudolph’s role in sending Spears to rehab – and her subsequent ‘comeback’ – in 2007

Amidst Spears’ highly publicized struggles in 2007, which included shaving her head and multiple stints in rehab, she fired and rehired Rudolph twice.

After firing him the second time, she mocked her reputation and management in a video for paparazzi.

“Like, oh my God! Like, the other day, like I was sitting there and I saw these magazines and they said I was pregnant, and like, it’s so true. Like America, believe everything you read. Because, like, you’re smart and I’m stupid. Like for real,” she said, adopting a fake, sing-song Valley Girl accent. “And, like, my management totally knew what they were doing when they sent me to rehab. So right, you know. Just like, I’m just gonna cry right now because the world is so nice.”

She also wrote in an open letter to fans that Rudolph had tried to “direct me and my life” after her divorce.

caption Britney Spears and Larry Rudolph at the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards. source Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Spears and Rudolph eventually reconciled and he was brought back as her manager in 2008. Many fans suspect that he forcibly engineered her “comeback” when she wasn’t ready, which included recording her 2009 album “Circus” and a strenuous world tour.

Before embarking on her world tour to promote “Circus,” Spears’ former manager Johnny Write criticized her team for putting her back on the road too quickly.

“A comeback is not what I wish for Britney,” he said. “She is being pushed back into being a money machine. … It’s too soon for her to be a part of a manufactured machine that is pushing her to have to be a success.”

Rudolph’s role in Spears’ life at that time – and much of her life at that time in general – is primarily speculation. Representatives for Rudolph and Spears didn’t immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.