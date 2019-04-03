Britney Spears has reportedly entered a mental health facility after she told fans her father ‘almost died’

caption Britney spears reportedly entered a mental health facility. source Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Britney Spears has reportedly entered a mental health facility.

On Monday, TMZ reported that the 37-year-old singer was admitted to a mental health facility. Unnamed sources said that Spears “has been distraught” over the recent health concerns of her father, Jamie Spears.

Variety also reported that Spears checked herself into a psychiatric facility “after suffering from emotional distress.” Both TMZ and Variety reported that Spears checked herself into the facility about a week ago and will stay there for 30 days.

According to People, a source said that Britney “just needed to focus on herself” while caring for her dad, whose colon spontaneously ruptured in 2018. People’s source did not say whether the superstar was in a psychiatric facility.

The unnamed source added that her father’s health concerned took “a toll on her.”

“He nearly died and actually had another surgery a few weeks ago,” the source told People. “He’s not doing well. They’re so close and it has been a lot. There is nothing dramatic going on with her – she just realized she needs to make sure to take time to care for herself.”

Spears also shared a photo of a quote on Instagram on Wednesday that read, “Fall in love with taking care of yourself, mind, body, spirit.” She captioned the image: “We all need to take time for a little ‘me time.’ :)”

In January 2019, the entertainer shared a lengthy message on social and revealed that she was going to put her Las Vegas residency, Britney: Domination, on hold after her dad “was hospitalized and almost died.”

“It’s important to always put your family first… and that’s the decision I had to make,” she wrote. “A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died. We’re all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him.”

Spears continued: “I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and energy on my family at this time. I hope you all can understand.”

INSIDER has reached out to Spears’ camp and did not hear back at the time of this post.