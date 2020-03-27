Britney Spears says she isn’t faster than Usain Bolt, but the memes about her original claim will live on forever

Britney Spears said that she didn’t beat Olympian Usain Bolt‘s world record of running the 100 meter dash in 9.58 seconds.

The 38-year-old pop star was met with surprised reactions when she announced that she’d run 100 meters in 5.97 seconds in a since-deleted Instagram post on Wednesday.

“Ran my first 5 !!!! Getting over your fear of pushing it in the beginning is key … once I did that I hit 5 !!!!! Usually I run 6 or 7 …. my first try was 9 …. and now I did it whoop !!!!! 100 meter dash,” she captioned a screenshot of her timer.

People pointed out that her sprint time squashed Bolt’s 2009 world record by three whole seconds, and the “Toxic” singer cleared the air on Thursday, stating that she wasn’t serious about her claim.

“PS …. obviously I was joking about running the 100 meter dash in 5.97 seconds …. the world record is held by Usain Bolt which is 9.58 seconds,” she captioned an Instagram video of herself modeling a series of dresses.

She added, “But you better believe I’m coming for the world record.”

Okay I guess I’m bored …. in my home for two weeks of quarantine and I’m modeling dresses I never knew I had ???????????????????????? !!!! I tried to screen shot a picture but it didn’t work ????‍♀️????‍♀️????‍♀️ I realized I had my hair in a pony tail and no shoes ???????????? anyhow I got this cute video !!! I was tired of being still so I got up to go dance in this orange dress ???????? ….. and do you know what I just learned today ??!? That orange symbolizes wealth, success, stimulation, happiness, fun, balance, sexuality, enjoyment, expression, heat, sunshine, and warmth ☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️????????‍♀️ and that’s how I felt when I put it on !!!!!! PS …. obviously I was joking about running the 100 meter dash in 5.97 seconds …. the world record is held by Usain Bolt which is 9.58 seconds …. but you better believe I’m coming for the world record ???? !!!! #joking #workbitch

Although Spears confirmed that Bolt continues to hold the 100-meter sprint world record, some of the pop star’s fans took to Twitter to express their support for her.

Other users sped up videos of Bolt’s 100-meter dash to show what it would look like for a human to run the distance in 5.97 seconds.

Some people created memes about Spears and Bolt facing off in a race, joking about the pop star’s victory over the athlete.

And while Spears didn’t actually beat Bolt by three seconds, an eternity in an Olympic-level 100-meter dash, some users imagined the “Circus” singer at the finish line, patiently waiting for the athlete to catch up.