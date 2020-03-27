Britney Spears says she isn’t faster than Usain Bolt, but the memes about her original claim will live on forever

Britney Spears clarified that she didn’t beat Usain Bolt’s 100-meter dash world record in an Instagram post on Thursday.

The 38-year-old pop star initially claimed that she ran 100 meters in an astounding 5.97 seconds in an Instagram post on Wednesday, squashing the Olympian’s 2009 record of 9.58 seconds.

The “Toxic” singer has since deleted the post and confirmed that it was a joke.

“PS …. obviously I was joking about running the 100 meter dash in 5.97 seconds …. the world record is held by Usain Bolt which is 9.58 seconds …. but you better believe I’m coming for the world record,” she captioned an Instagram video of herself modeling dresses.

Although Spears has cleared the air, fans have continued to create memes about the pop star’s victory against Bolt.

The 38-year-old pop star was met with surprised reactions when she announced that she’d run 100 meters in 5.97 seconds in a since-deleted Instagram post on Wednesday.

“Ran my first 5 !!!! Getting over your fear of pushing it in the beginning is key … once I did that I hit 5 !!!!! Usually I run 6 or 7 …. my first try was 9 …. and now I did it whoop !!!!! 100 meter dash,” she captioned a screenshot of her timer.

People pointed out that her sprint time squashed Bolt’s 2009 world record by three whole seconds, and the “Toxic” singer cleared the air on Thursday, stating that she wasn’t serious about her claim.

“PS …. obviously I was joking about running the 100 meter dash in 5.97 seconds …. the world record is held by Usain Bolt which is 9.58 seconds,” she captioned an Instagram video of herself modeling a series of dresses.

She added, “But you better believe I’m coming for the world record.”

Although Spears confirmed that Bolt continues to hold the 100-meter sprint world record, some of the pop star’s fans took to Twitter to express their support for her.

Britney getting embarrassed of holding YET ANOTHER record so she’s lying about her speed to let usain bolt have his moment ???? i DON’T know a better person pic.twitter.com/OF8Tcb9oR1 — KingSpears (@godkneebitch) March 26, 2020

This is why I believe Britney when she says she beat Usain Bolt’s record time. https://t.co/VU13Na2kRN — bhasy (@notallbhas) March 26, 2020

we all know miss Britney Spears beat Usain Bolt's world record and ran 100m in 5.97 seconds. Why are we questioning that? pic.twitter.com/kewf3nwsTn — El Toxico (@arooood11) March 26, 2020

Other users sped up videos of Bolt’s 100-meter dash to show what it would look like for a human to run the distance in 5.97 seconds.

If Usain Bolt ran Britney Spears' 5.97 100m…pic.twitter.com/lhYEotuyOM — Travis Miller (@TravisMillerFlo) March 27, 2020

Just for fun, here’s Usain Bolt’s now-broken world record 100m race sped up to match Britney Spears’ scorching 5.97 second time. At this pace, Britney’s average speed during the race would have been above 37 mph, with a top speed likely near 40. pic.twitter.com/tFnt721HyZ — Austin Pendergist (@apthirteen) March 26, 2020

Some people created memes about Spears and Bolt facing off in a race, joking about the pop star’s victory over the athlete.

Footage: Britney Spears running faster than Usain Bolt pic.twitter.com/0PEJr3Px7E — michael vincent (@mvddm) March 27, 2020

britney and usain bolt having a 100m rematch race pic.twitter.com/Q95y4jexNC — david (fan.) (@seIenalusts) March 27, 2020

usain bolt’s records before britney spears gets on the treadmill to run the 100m dash pic.twitter.com/mvB6ZQsmAh — Toni (@gauche__caviar) March 26, 2020

Britney Spears beat Usain Bolt's world record by running 100m in 5.97 seconds. pic.twitter.com/4X5zuGFaS8 — Britney (@kneesback) March 26, 2020

britney beating usain bolt’s record pic.twitter.com/xBAf6oMchv — claire (@milfs3xual) March 27, 2020

This is how britney beat Usain bolt https://t.co/exbrzoAuC1 — Luke Ponds (@lukeponds) March 27, 2020

And while Spears didn’t actually beat Bolt by three seconds, an eternity in an Olympic-level 100-meter dash, some users imagined the “Circus” singer at the finish line, patiently waiting for the athlete to catch up.

Britney waiting at the finish line for Usain Bolt. pic.twitter.com/Dfg2wphH26 — JD (@Jonny_Dodds) March 26, 2020

when Usain Bolt finally gets to the finish line where Britney’s been waiting pic.twitter.com/EZZvMnQhgY — tired sugar (@getthilly) March 26, 2020

britney at the finishing line after waiting an hour for usain bolt to catch up pic.twitter.com/4nAIzLjjlg — ???????????????????????????? ???????????????????????? ???????????????????????????????? (@FAGINISTICCC) March 26, 2020