The woman who accused Antonio Brown of rape is meeting with the NFL to discuss her allegations one day after the wide receiver played his first game with the Patriots

Personal trainer Britney Taylor is expected to have a “long interview” with NFL officials on Monday regarding her sexual assault and rape allegations against New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Brown, who is in his 10th NFL season, played his first game with the Patriots on Sunday, in which he scored a touchdown.

He has denied Taylor’s allegations, saying and any sexual interaction with Taylor was “entirely consensual.” No criminal charges have been filed.

The woman who accused New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown of rape is meeting with the National Football league, a source close to the case told CNN.

Britney Taylor is expected to have a “long interview” with NFL officials on Monday, one day after Brown played his first game with the Patriots.

No further information about the meeting is known. Taylor’s lawyers would not give further comment to Insider.

Taylor, who met Brown in 2010 during a Bible study at Central Michigan University and later went on to be his personal trainer, filed a federal lawsuit in Florida last week in which she accused Brown of sexual assault and rape. No criminal charges have been filed.

Brown, who is in his 10th NFL season, has denied the allegations, saying and any sexual interaction with Taylor was “entirely consensual.”

He signed a multi-million dollar contract with the Patriots earlier this month after being released from the Oakland Raiders, and on Sunday he scored his first touchdown with the team.

The Patriots said in a statement to the New York Times after the lawsuit was filed that the organization was aware of the allegations.

“Under no circumstance does this organization condone sexual violence or assault,” the team statement said. “The league has informed us that they will be investigating. We will have no further comment while that investigation takes place.”

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told The Washington Post last week that the NFL was “reviewing the matter.”