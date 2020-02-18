Watch Billie Eilish perform her James Bond theme song for the first time at the 2020 BRIT Awards

By
Callie Ahlgrim
-

Finneas O'Connell and Billie Eilish wrote and recorded

Finneas O’Connell and Billie Eilish wrote and recorded “No Time to Die” in three days on a tour bus.
Dave J Hogan/Getty Images