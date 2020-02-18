BRITs host Jack Whitehall said Billie Eilish is the ‘only teenager in the world that makes Greta Thunberg look lazy’

caption Billie Eilish is nominated for best international female solo artist at the 2020 BRITs. source Mike Marsland/WireImage/Ronald Patrick/Getty Images

Jack Whitehall joked during his 2020 BRIT Awards introduction that Billie Eilish is the “only teenager in the world that makes Greta Thunberg look lazy.”

Eilish won best international solo female artist at the BRITs and performed her James Bond song “No Time to Die” at the awards show.

She also won five Grammys in February.

In host Jack Whitehall’s introduction to the 2020 BRITS Awards, the comedian joked that Billie Eilish is the “only teenager in the world that makes Greta Thunberg look lazy.”

Eilish went on to win the BRIT Award for best international solo female artist – she also performed her James Bond theme song “No Time to Die,” with Hans Zimmer. She is the youngest ever singer of a James Bond song.

Eilish also won five Grammys in February, including album of the year (“When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”), pop vocal album of the year, song of the year (“Bad Guy”), record of the year (“Bad Guy”), and best new artist. Shortly after this, Eilish performed “Yesterday” at the 2020 Oscars.

