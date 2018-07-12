PHOTOS: Brits angrily protest Trump on his first visit to the UK as president

By
Rob Price, Business Insider US
-
A US military aircraft returns to Winfield House, the London residence of US ambassador Woody Johnson, shortly after Marine One leaves with US President Donald Trump and the First Lady Melania Trump to take them to Blenheim Palace as protesters wave placards during a demonstration outside on July 12, 2018 in London, United Kingdom.

caption
A US military aircraft returns to Winfield House, the London residence of US ambassador Woody Johnson, shortly after Marine One leaves with US President Donald Trump and the First Lady Melania Trump to take them to Blenheim Palace as protesters wave placards during a demonstration outside on July 12, 2018 in London, United Kingdom.
source
Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

Donald Trump is in Britain – and a whole lot of British people aren’t too happy about it.

On Thursday, the US president began his first visit to England since taking office. But the reality TV star-turned-Republican politician is immensely unpopular in the UK, with major protests planned for his visit.

His itinerary is keeping him largely outside of London in an apparent attempt to minimise his exposure to protesting crowds (and giant balloons depicting him as an orange, phone-clutching baby, like the one being flown near Parliament). But some protesters are giving chase.

From his black-tie dinner in Oxfordshire on Thursday night to the location where he is staying, crowds have been gathering to voice their displeasure about the American president.

Near Blenheim Palace on Thursday, ahead of a black-tie dinner at the opulent location, crowds gathered to voice their displeasure at the American president.

Here are the photos …

Demonstrators gather outside Winfield House on Thursday, the official residence of the American ambassador to the UK, where Trump is staying.

caption
Protesters chant and bang pots and pans during a demonstration outside Winfield House, the London residence of US ambassador Woody Johnson, where US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are staying tonight on July 12, 2018 in London, United Kingdom.
source
Jack Taylor/Getty Images

Many protesters made no secret of what they thought of Trump.

caption
Protesters hold placards during a demonstration outside Winfield House, the London residence of US ambassador Woody Johnson, where US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are staying tonight on July 12, 2018 in London, United Kingdom.
source
Jack Taylor/Getty Images

Others looked to popular culture for inspiration in their criticism.

caption
Protesters chant and wave placards during a demonstration outside Winfield House, the London residence of US ambassador Woody Johnson, where US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are staying tonight on July 12, 2018 in London, United Kingdom.
source
Jack Taylor/Getty Images

The protesters also descended on Blenheim Palace, where Trump had a black-tie dinner with Prime Minister Theresa May on Thursday evening.

caption
Protestors gather at the gates of Blenheim Palace where US President Donald Trump is due to visit for diner in Woodstock on July 12, 2018 in Oxfordshire, England.
source
Matt Cardy/Getty Images

Among the cruder banners was this one — labeling Trump “Shitler,” a portmanteau of “Hitler” and “S–t.”

caption
Protesters seen from a coach window hold up placards along the route at Blenheim Palace prior the arrival of U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on July 12, 2018 in Woodstock, England.
source
Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

The protests didn’t stop the dinner from going ahead, however, and May treated Trump to a taste of British tradition.