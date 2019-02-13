An fitness influencer with more than 500,000 followers apologized after fans called her a ‘scammer’ — but they still aren’t ready to forgive her

caption Brittany Davis, also known as Brittany Dawn, is experiencing a backlash from her followers after she failed to fulfill customer orders. source Brittany Dawn Davis/Instagram

Brittany Davis, a fitness influencer with more than 500,000 Instagram followers, is changing tack after her followers criticized her for failing to follow through with nutrition and fitness plans they purchased.

She said she would no longer ask customers to sign an NDA before getting a refund.

Davis still hasn’t issued full refunds for many customers, according to PayPal records reviewed by INSIDER.

Davis says she’s taking “full responsibility,” but many of her followers don’t find her story convincing, saying she’s received complaints for years.

Fitness influencer Brittany Davis said she would no longer ask customers to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) before they could receive a refund, but didn’t commit to giving all of their money back.

In an Instagram story Tuesday night, Davis – who goes by Brittany Dawn professionally – said she would change her refund policy based on the advice of “strong-minded business advisers.”

“There are no longer NDAs. No blocking, deleting comments. Nothing of that nature,” she said. “If my actions, or inactions, cause me to become a case study in what not to do as an influencer, then I take that on with full responsibility.”

Read more: A ‘scammer’ fitness influencer is starting to give refunds for her nutritional programs – but she’s asking people to sign an NDA first

Dozens of Davis’s followers said they purchased nutrition guides and fitness coaching sessions from Davis, which cost up to $300, but didn’t get the plans they were promised. After years of mounting complaints and blocking irate followers on social media, Davis, who has around 560,000 followers on Instagram and another 300,000 on YouTube, initially said she would issue refunds. But she told some customers that they needed to sign an NDA first, according to email records reviewed by INSIDER.

In many cases, Davis issued only partial refunds, in amounts less than what she promised, according to email and PayPal transaction records reviewed by INSIDER. Several customers told INSIDER they had success getting their money back by disputing the transaction through PayPal.

Read more: A fitness influencer with more than 500,000 followers is being called a ‘scammer’ by fans who paid her for personal coaching and nutritional programs

Davis told ABC’s “Good Morning America” Wednesday that she failed to fulfill purchases because she was out of her depth.

“I jumped into an industry that had no instruction manual,” she said. “I’m basically going through uncharted territory and doing the best I can to the best of my ability. I’m using this as a tool to learn and to grow as a professional and move forward.”

Davis’s followers still aren’t convinced

Even after her apologies, many of her fans aren’t convinced. In a private Facebook group of 4,000 people made to discuss Dawn’s alleged “scamming,” members say they are still upset they haven’t received full refunds from Davis.

One follower, Paige Larson, said she still hasn’t received a refund days after Davis promised to give her one on the condition that she sign an NDA. She’s only received a form email sent to other customers with complaints.

“She has time to go on GMA, respond to Facebook and YouTube and Instagram. She still isn’t focusing on the women she scammed,” Larson told INSIDER. “When I start seeing full refunds go through I think a lot will start getting over it. Although, that just doesn’t seem to be happening.”

Davis’ comments on “Good Morning America” echo her apology video on YouTube, where she said she failed to fulfill purchases because she was new to the business, even though customers had been complaining about unfulfilled orders for years.

In an earlier statement to INSIDER, Davis said she would deal with customers on an individual basis rather than setting up a standard policy for refunds.

“Brittany Dawn Fitness has and will continue to acknowledge the concerns and questions of our customers through direct conversations with each of them,” she wrote in an emailed statement. “I have set up a monitored customer service email where I have been able to accept and rectify more than two-thirds of the complaints through make-goods, refunds, and plans extensions, depending on each specific situation.”

Larson doesn’t find Davis’s description of her experience convincing.

“There are plenty of influencers who have been selling programs longer than her,” Larson told INSIDER. “She is still making excuses and not taking full responsibility for her actions … I could move past it if it was just me. But it sounds like it is around 1,500 people and it still needs to be exposed.”