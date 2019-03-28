The Texas Attorney General’s office is looking into more that 20 complaints about fitness influencer Brittany Dawn who’s been accused of scamming followers

caption Brittany Davis addressing her followers on YouTube. source Brittany Dawn Fitness/YouTube

The Texas Attorney General’s office is reportedly looking into Brittany Davis, a fitness influencer called a “scammer” by followers.

Davis sold coaching and nutrition plans to followers, but didn’t personalize them for each customer as promised.

She ignored complaints for months. More recently, she’s given only partial refunds to customers instead of full ones.

Davis told INSIDER she has addressed all the claims made with the Texas Attorney General’s office.

The Texas state attorney general’s office has received 22 complaints into Brittany Dawn Davis, a fitness influencer accused of scamming her followers.

A spokeswoman told a local Texas CBS affiliate it’s looking into the complaints. Davis, who has more than 500,00 followers on Instagram, sold fitness and nutrition plans, as well as personal coaching sessions. But customers say that the plans weren’t customized to their specifications, as she promised, and that she often skipped out on the coaching sessions, which cost up to $300.

For months, Davis ignored customer service complaints. She didn’t begin issuing refunds until INSIDER reported on the complaints in February.

Though Davis apologized and stopped selling fitness and nutrition programs, many customers told INSIDER they didn’t receive refunds, or received only partial refunds. They branded her as a “scammer.”

Davis told INSIDER that she is not under investigation by the Texas Attorney General’s office, and that her customer service team responded to all complaints filed with the office.

“There is a mechanism that is in place for dissatisfied consumers to report their concerns to the AG, nothing more, and it’s certainly not an investigation,” Davis said. “We have responded to each claim that the Texas AG has sent us very promptly and they have given the concerned consumers our responses to the complaints and in some cases we have been able to resolve issues quite quickly directly with the consumer.”

The Dallas Morning News previously reported that customers were filing consumer complaints with the Texas Attorney General’s office.

Some of Davis’s followers have weighed other legal action. Kayla Lippens, a personal coach and Instagram personality, said in an Instagram story that a lawsuit would be the best way to address complaints against Davis. Lippens said Davis didn’t give her a full refund even though she did personal coaching sessions for only two weeks instead of two months.

“I went into detail about my depression. About how I was suicidal. About how I was eating. About how I was binge-eating,” she said. “You’re paying somebody to help you and be there for you… for someone to basically take your money and run – it hurts.”

In a YouTube video earlier this month titled “Calling Out the Hate,” Davis criticized people who left “trollish” comments on her posts. She said that many of the people complaining about her didn’t know the full story.

“There are so many false accusations,” she said. “I made a mistake. I’ve taken full responsibility for it. I made things right. And I did whatever it took to make things right. As a business owner, as an influencer, I have learned from it.”

This post has been updated with a comment from Davis.