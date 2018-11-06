‘Broad City’ stars discuss their plans to ‘infiltrate Russia’ in a new election day video

By
Carrie Wittmer, Insider
-
Abbi is surprised at how well her best friend speaks Russian.

caption
Abbi is surprised at how well her best friend speaks Russian.
source
Comedy Central/YouTube

  • On a hilarious new mini-episode, Abbi and Ilana of “Broad City” practice speaking Russian over video chat.
  • Abbi is helping Ilana practice some very specific phrases, including “I am a powerful woman” and “Would you like me to urinate on you, strong man?”
  • At the end of the video, Abbi and Ilana realize it’s election day, and immediately jump out of their beds to go vote.
  • Watch the mini-episode below. “Broad City” returns for its fifth and final season on Comedy Central Thursday, January 24.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.